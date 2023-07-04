ARREST REPORTS ARREST REPORTS Jul 4, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRANKLIN CITY POLICEThe following were booked into the parish jail:JUNE 23Milton Green, 36, Willow Street, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by language; remaining where forbidden; possession of drug paraphernalia.JUNE 24Rusty Bordelon, 34, Sterling Road, Franklin. Two counts contraband into penal institutions.JUNE 25Jezreel Westley, 29, Coteau Holmes Street, St. Martinville. Disturbing the peace by alarming the public; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies.Malik King, 21, Maple Street, Franklin. Possession of schedule I narcotics - marijuana; two counts failure to appear.Braydon Ward, 23, Third Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.JUNE 26Jonathan Miller, 35, Cypress Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.JUNE 27Sasha Johnson, 27, Martin Luther King Drive, Baldwin. Simple battery.Jana Nathan, 22, Lacy Street, Jeanerette. Simple battery.Skylar Butler, 23, Anderson Street, Franklin. Simple battery.Brandon Butler, 24, Anderson Street, Franklin. Simple battery.JUNE 28Ramond Depass, 21, John Street, Baldwin. Failure to appear.Ryan Touchet, 43, Mary Lee Street, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.Tony Caro, 26, Hamm Street, Franklin. Cyberstalking; violation of a protective order. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Police Security And Public Safety Most Popular There were 18 marriage applications filed with the Iberia Parish Clerk of Courts Hot commodity: Amos inks with 'Bama amid nation-wide interest Day 1 results from the Iberia Rod & Gun Club's Saltwater Fishing Rodeo Port signs deal to acquire 117 acres Joseph ends long career in Iberia school system IR&GC Saltwater Fishing Rodeo results: Day 2 Big boats make early appearance on Day 2 of fishing rodeo at Point When all said & done, latest fishing rodeo 1 for the books QDog Café owner’s passion is seen on his plate ARREST REPORTS Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit