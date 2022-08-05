IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JULY 11
Jacob Thomas Romero, 36, 302 Little Beaver Lane. Possession — schedule II narcotics; simple possession — schedule I controlled dangerous substances; prohibited acts — possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kayle Anthony Menard, 48, 1806 Cherokee St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Matthew James Johnson, 28, no address given. Failure to appear.
Joseph Simon, 45, 1744 Brianne Drive. Entry or remaining in places after forbidden.
Tredarius Tysun Williams, 25, 5117 Old Jeanerette Road. Parole violation.
Mycal Wayne Stone, 36, 2214 W. Old Spanish Trail, #47. Theft of items valued at $0 to $500.
Destany Amburgey, 18, 219 Jones St., Berwick. Hold for another agency.
Earl James Sampy, 43, 609 St. Peter St., Jeanerette. Probation violation; four counts failure to appear.
JULY 12
Andrew Williams Francis, 24, 309 Lee St. Two counts failure to appear; attempt, penalties — attempt on peace officer; possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon.
Charles Brister, 36, 1737 Jennifer St. Penalties — attempt on peace officer; third degree rape; simple battery.
Lamar Oshay Brooks, 24, 1014 Elizabeth St. Theft of items valued at $300+.
JULY 13
Jacorey Small, 26, 1315 Oakview Drive. Two counts simple possession — schedule I controlled dangerous substances; two counts obstruction of justice; two counts second or subsequent offenses; view out/in through windshield; possession — schedule IV; possession with intent to distribute — schedule I.
Lakeisha Reed, 38, 615 Yvonne St. Three counts failure to appear.
Cameron M. Marks, 23, 2115 Deslatte St., Jeanerette. Penalty for distribution, possession with intent; possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon; prohibited acts — schedule II narcotics — penalties; operating vehicle while license is suspended; flight from an officer; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; monetary instrument abuse/provides definitions; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; prohibited acts — possession of drug paraphernalia; ignoring stop sign; two holds for other agencies; failure to appear.
Christopher Ray Bush, 38, 5318 Old Spanish Trail, #15. Parole violation.
Karl James Vanderbilt Jr., 41, 1307 Bonner St. Hold for another agency.
Johnathon Darnell George, 35, 1830 Green St., Jeanerette. Probation violation.
Jeremy Racca, 31, 5402 Norris Road. Domestic abuse battery — strangulation; false imprisonment.{
JULY 14
Nelson Mitchell, 59, 4040 W. Pore Ave, #2061, Phoenix, Arizona. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; reckless operation of a vehicle; signal lamps and signal devices.
Kevin Paul Garrison, 930 Park Ave. Failure to appear.
George Breten Bobb, 21, 2413 Third St., Jeanerette. Second degree murder; second degree battery; two counts aggravated assault with a firearm; simple criminal damage to property — $0 to $500.
Irvin Joseph Butler, 41, 1706 Railroad Ave., St. Martinville. Five holds for other agencies.
Tyrone Steven Hensley, 61, 603 Rogers St., #14. Theft of items valued at $0 to $500.
Jordy James Viator, 29, 4915 Weeks Island Road, #4. Three counts failure to appear.
Brian Paul Cordova, 43, 201 Stephanie Ann St. Probation violation.
Josue Hernandez, 24, 1503 Westgate St., Springfield, Tennessee. Generic warrant.
Abigail Renee Jaber, 20, 900 Mississippi St., #52. Aggravated battery; aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal use of a weapon; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; simple criminal damage to property; criminal trespassing/all other offenses.
Tarik Terrell Rouchon, 22, 101 Tenth St., Baldwin. Illegal possession of stolen firearms.
JULY 15
Deivis Carrillo-Ojeda, 40, 1001 E. Dale St. Operating while intoxicated — first offense; careless operation; use of a wireless device for texting prohibited.
Brittanie Cherie Caston, 34, 802 LInden Lewis Road. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated — third offense; careless operation.
Nakavin Jhayon Johnlouis, 22, 5511 Cromwell Drive. Battery of a police officer; entry or remaining in places after forbidden.
Lauren Elizabeth Alleman, 31, 6800 John Lewis St., Jeanerette. Three hold for other agencies; failure to appear.
Ryan Patrick Meche, 45, 6800 John Lewis St., Jeanerette. Probation violation; four counts failure to appear; violation of protective order; domestic abuse battery — strangulation.
Amanda Dartez, 44, 202 Stanley St. Failure to appear.
Ariel Lynn Walker, 29, 817 Agnes St. Theft of a motor vehicle; bank fraud.