IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JULY 6
Gregory Bean, 107 N. Charles Campbell, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Somphone Keooudone, 42, 3505 General Patton St., Youngsville. Simple possession — marijuana; possession — schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts — distribution of drug paraphernalia.
Jeff Gerard Bourque, 44, 1410 Oubre Lane, St. Martinville. Molestation of a juvenile; computer aided solicitation of a minor.
Ashley Marie Sauceda, 39, 1604 Louisiana Drive. Domestic abuse battery — strangulation; failure to appear; aggravated battery; domestic abuse battery.
Kerry Joseph Oppenheimer, 52, 1008 Monnot Road, Jeanerette. Second degree rape; parole violation.
Tyrone EDward Benjamin, 44, 1138 French St. Failure to appear.
Lee Paul Ketteringham, 51, 5316 W. Old Spanish Trail. Two counts failure to appear.
Dylan Chase Augilliard, 27, 201 Dodson St. Possession — schedule II narcotics; possession with intent to distribute — marijuana; driver must be licensed; view out/in through windshield.
Michael Ray Fleaner, 26, 4307 Forge Lane. Aggravated assault with a firearm; two counts domestic abuse battery; two counts domestic abuse — child endangerment; two counts aggravated assault with a firearm.
JULY 7
Harris Joseph Gobar, 35, 1097 Zin Zin Road, Breaux Bridge. Parole violation.
Jonathan Williams Glosch, 33, 1101 Canvas Back St., Lake Charles. Hold for another agency.
Pedro Andrade-Avila, 59, 808 Jefferson Terrace. Generic warrant.
Dalton Joseph Gary III, 23, 1123 Meratu Road, Youngsville. Two counts failure to appear.
Van Miller Jr., 28, 8212 Weeks Island Road. Theft of items valued at $300+.
Justin Joseph Andrews, 44, 1140 Marina Bay Drive, #209, Kemah, Texas. Generic warrant.
Nicholas Michael Darby, 33, 416 Clarence Road. Generic warrant.
Derrick Wayne Zachery Sr., 46, 3050 Dogwood Lane, Beaumont, Texas. Generic warrant.
Jeffrey Mark Grebinger Jr., 25, 292 Lawrence St., Breaux Bridge. Hold for another agency.
Demarkus Joseph Daughdrill, 27, 1037 Eunice Road, St. Martinville. Generic agency.
Daniel James Perrodin, 43, 1050 George Touchet Road, Breaux Bridge. Hold for another agency.
Christopher Joseph Lewis, 39, 721 Hanks St., Breaux Bridge. Generic warrant.
Jessica Marie Metzel, 27, 4907 Pirates Alley. Theft of a motor vehicle; attempt, penalties — attempt on a police officer.
Jorge Medrano Del Toro, 20, 4950 Quonset, Sacramento, California. Hold for another agency.
Dequan Levvathen Willis, 28, 1060 Anderson St. Four counts failure to appear; three counts contempt of court.
JULY 8
Daeshia Latrell Meeks, 30, 506 Grand Prix Blvd. Probation violation.
Hunter Ray Arcemont, 26, 6204 Youngsville Road, #1, Youngsville. Parole violation.
Ariel Lynn Walker, 29, 817 Agnes St. Theft of a motor vehicle; bank fraud.
Joseph Debuse, 35, 313 Magnolia St. Probation violation.
JULY 9
MIchael Chesson, 63, 508 Kirk St. Peeping tom; video voyeurism.
Renard Lamar Collins, 32, 303 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. Third degree rape; aggravated assault.
Raymond Spain, 37, 813 Audrey St. Operating while intoxicated — first offense; improper lane usage; intentional littering prohibited.
JULY 10
Ian P. Bouton, 27, 1520 Montange St., #2. Violation of a protective order.
Tracy L. Vaughn, 38, 3902 Northside Road. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; failure to report accident; careless operation.
Wesella Tines, 57, 730 Rosalie St. Theft of items valued between $0 to $500+; two counts of theft valued at less than $1,000.
Blake Dautreuil, 21, 109 Kenneth Road. Aggravated battery.
Barry Lynn Hogan, 51, 719 Monnot Road, Jeanerette. Failure to appear; false imprisonment; aggravated battery.