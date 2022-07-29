IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JUNE 19
Joseph C. Simar, 43, 105 Steven St. Aggravated assault.
Ja’Andre Kentrell Willis, 22, 1714 New Horizon Drive, #155. Domestic abuse - child endangerment; interfering with emergency communication - all other; two counts failure to appear; aggravated domestic abuse battery.
Darnika Mecoe Richards, 37, 726 Myrtis St. Aggravated second degree battery.
JUNE 20
David Eskine, 41, 5109 Hwy. 14, #5. Failure to appear.
Makayla Ozlynn Nevels, 22, 6245 English Turn Blvd., Zachary. Hold for another agency.
Patrick Leo Bourque, 41, 120 Wills St., Lafayette. Two counts theft valued at less than $1,000; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.
JUNE 21
Christopher James Romero, 54, 5701 Coteau Road. Window tint; insurance proof within vehicle; manufacture, distribution and possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; sale, distribution or possession of legend drugs; failure to appear.
Keenan William Smith, 37, 222 W. Clairborne St., St. Martinville. Two holds for other agencies.
Victoria Ann Hargis, 22, 4002 Willow Bend Drive. Failure to appear.
James Adam Tweedel, 42, 4010 Melancon Road, #3, Broussard. Hold for another agency; failure to appear.
Travis Alex Colbert Sr., 42, 411 Pratt Drive. Three counts of failure to appear.
Richard Woodrow Nenigar, 63, 529 Granger St., Jennings. Generic warrant.
Terrisa Christonia Alexis, 41, 4618 Old La. 25, #18. Failure to appear.
Johnathan Jermaine Miller, 42, 223 Porter St. Violation of protective order.
Andre Fritz Broussard, 30, 1104 Sis St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
Matthew Charles Pontiff, 46, 715 Felix St., Jeanerette. Home improvement fraud.
Copyright © 1997- • The Daily Iberian • 124 E Main St, New Iberia, LA 70560 | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | The DAILY IBERIAN & ACADIANA LIFESTYLE are owned by Wick Communications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.