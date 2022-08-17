IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JULY 29
Trey Simon, 25, 325 Melody Drive, Lafayette. Prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties; aggravated obstruct of a highway of commerce; possession of firearm/concealed by convicted felon; turning movement and required signals; aggravated assault on a police officer; obstruction of justice; operating vehicle while license is suspended; flight from an officer.
Tavorrick D. Law, 23, 504 Cypress Lane, Jeanerette. Prohibited acts - schedule Ii narcotics - penalties; obstruction of justice.
Ronnie Hurst Jr., 24, 702 St. Paul Lane, Jeanerette. Possession of a firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties; obstruction of justice; illegal possession of stolen firearms; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances.
Karrie Trahan, 59, 4010 Melancon Road. Hold for another agency.
Markus William Benoit, 42, 1041 Carmen Drive, Abbeville. Criminal neglect of a family.
Shane Anthony Ruehle, 25, 7904 Weeks Island. Four counts failure to appear; flight from an officer; illegal possession of stolen firearms; telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Ariel Lynn Walker, 29, 817 Agnes St. Theft of a motor vehicle; bank fraud.
Ethan Kent Barras, 25, 615 Orange Grove. Three counts failure to appear; simple criminal damage to property; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Keondrell Lee, 22, 900 MIssissippi St., #47. Telephone communication/improper language/harassment; two holds for other agencies.
JULY 30
Phillip Kinard, 60, 704 Buckeye St. Aggravated domestic abuse battery.
JULY 31
Alaina Louise Marks, 32, 528 Henkle St., Jeanerette. Aggravated battery; disturbing the peace by fighting.
Tiffany Ann Lewis, 51, 754 Desonnier Road, Jeanerette. Aggravated assault with a firearm; disturbing the peace by fighting.
Jacob Boutte, 42, 1517 Mouret St., Jeanerette. Domestic abuse battery.
Brandy Lynn Bourque, 41, 1517 Mouret St., Jeanerette. Domestic abuse battery.
AUGUST 1
Jesse Edmond, 603 Yvonne St. Failure to appear; head lamps on motor vehicles, motorcycles and motor driven cycles.
Zane Segura, 31, 4816 Cameo Drive. Aggravated assault with a firearm; domestic abuse - child endangerment; illegal use of a weapon; possession of a firearm/concealed by a convicted felon.
Gjamale Demonte Kaver, 37, no address given. Generic warrant.
Tesha Monique Batiste, 45, 1314 Elmo. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Heroin Jawade Kinchen, 47, 608 Yvonne St., #C. Failure to appear.
AUGUST 2
Khaj-Erik Reginald Olivier, 22, 516 Bayard St. Proper equipment required on vehicles; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Luis Perez, 57, 8510 Weeks Island Road. Operating while intoxicated - first offense.
Dewayne Anthony August, 26, 1905 Church St., Jeanerette. Remaining after being forbidden/trespassing/all other.
Joshua David Evans, 26, 612 Migues Road. Aggravated assault with a firearm; obscenity.
Jason John Breaux, 42, 402 Viator St. Obstruction of justice; second or subsequent offenses; possession - schedule II narcotics; two counts failure to appear; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jahari Ajani Allen Jr., 21, 4317 LaBelle Blvd. Turning movement and required signals; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.