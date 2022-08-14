IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JULY 25
Tony Antoine Penns, 38, 3807 King St. Possession - schedule II narcotics; simple possession - marijuana; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in presence of minor; resisting an officer; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; view out/in through windshield/windows; hold for another agency.
Zackary Dean Harrison, 27, 136-1/2 Washington St. Contempt of court.
Edward Michael Polite, 29, 705 Mary St. Generic warrant.
Marquez D. Hurst, 33, 7714 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, #1, Jeanerette. Failure to appear; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; aggravated flight from an officer; simple battery; domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim; three counts domestic abuse battery.
Jamarcus Jaron Allen Archon, 25, 3608 Old Jeanerette Road. Simple possession - marijuana; possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances.
Jonathan Alleman, 36, 3105 Jack Brooks Road. Domestic abuse - child endangerment.
Cedric James Demouchet, 52, 1108 Rene St. Possession with intent to distribute - schedule I; manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug; manufacture, distribution - schedule III narcotics; second or subsequent offenses; violations of controlled dangerous substances.
JULY 26
Courtney Renee Fontenette, 23, 722 Courrege St. Simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances; simple possession - marijuana; prohibited acts - schedule IV - penalties; resisting an officer; following too close.
Ronald M. Walker Jr., 53, 103 Aline St. Possession - schedule II narcotics; improper display of temporary license plate.
Cleveland Ayro, 35, no address given. Second degree murder; possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon; illegal possession of stolen firearms; battery of a correctional facility employee.
Travis Paul Duhon, 36, 415 Laurence St., Delcambre. Probation violation.
Jarvis Robertson, 38, 2012 Patricia Ann Lane, Jeanerette. Domestic abuse battery; resisting an officer; simple assault; threatening a public official; failure to appear.
Jacob Jones Sr., 23, 1780 Besson Lane, Sunshine, La. Hold for another agency.
JULY 27
Brook Ann Louviere, 43, 200 Oakcrest Drive, Lafayette. Simple burglary.
Garnet Collette, 56, 1014 Ann St. Possession - schedule II narcotics; failure to appear.
Tronze Demar Sam, 33, 916 Corinne St. Domestic abuse battery - strangulation; resisting a police officer with force or violence; battery of a police officer.
Andre Alexander, 45, 1106 Abraham Roy. Domestic abuse - child endangerment.
Ashley Nicole Burton, 26, 460 Amherst Ranch, Las Vegas, Nevada. Hold for another agency.
JULY 28
Bernard Colbert, 38, 1037 Martin Luther King Blvd., Jeanerette. Possession - schedule II narcotics; careless operation; illegal possession of stolen firearms; operating vehicle while license is suspended; possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon.
Davont’e Dwayne Reynolds, 18, 841 W. 13th St., Port Arthur, Texas. Illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Toronzo Noctavia Houston, 39, 1047 W. 13th St., Port Arthur, Texas. Illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Mitchell John Romero, 42, 3307 Ronald Circle. Failure to appear; possession - schedule II narcotics; proof of insurance within the vehicle; careless operation; simple possession - marijuana; prohibited acts - distribution of drug paraphernalia.
Derrick Wilton Hebert, 43, 804 Jackson N. Ave., Kaplan. Failure to appear; hold for another agency.
Alaric Paul Jones, 36, 1015 Mississippi St. Possession with intent to distribute - schedule I; penalty for distribution, possession with intent; second or subsequent offenses; improper lane usage; general speed law; switched plates; temporary plates - expiration; proof of insurance within vehicle; expired driver’s license; transaction involving proceeds from drug offenses.