IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JULY 22
Derrick Dwayne Allen Jr., 21, 235 Hortense St. Domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim; domestic abuse - child endangerment.
Jeremy Philip Sinitiere, 41, 5206 Norris Road, #15. Attempted unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances; possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.
Misti Shawndell Romero, 40, 101 Roxanne Drive, Youngsville. Possession - schedule II narcotics; simple burglary; self mutilation by a prisoner; hold for another agency.
Robert Lee Chatman III, 36, 414 N. Viver St., St. Martinville. Turning movement and required signals; proof of insurance within vehicle; possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - distribution of drug paraphernalia; sale, distribution or possession of a legend drug.
Miguel Angel Olivas-Heredia, 38, Odessa, Texas. Generic warrant.
Ariel Lynn Walker, 29, 817 Agnes St. Theft of a motor vehicle; bank fraud.
William Theodore High, 18, 1209 Oil Center Drive, #1. Trespassing; battery of a police officer.
Darion Dequincy Ledet, 29, 417 Nettie St., Breaux Bridge. Two counts theft valued at $1,000 less than $5,000; three holds for other agencies.
JULY 23
Patricia Marie Herbert, 50, 533 W. Dale St. Aggravated battery.
Donald Broussard, 56, 1709 John Road. Unauthorized use of a movable; simple criminal damage to property valued between $1,000 to $50,000.
Terrance Terrell Phillips, 23, 405 Maude Ave., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
JULY 24
Dana Bennett, 47, 7951 Hwy. 87, Jeanerette. Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Akeem J. Williams, 25, 426 Bank Ave. Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of a firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substance; illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon; obstruction of justice.
Travis W. Sereal, 35, 713 Guillotte St., Jeanerette. Ignoring a stop sign; improper display of temporary license plate; head lamps on motor vehicles, motorcycles and motor driven cycles; tail lamps, disturbing the peace; aggravated battery; resisting an officer.
Shawn Michael Migues, 33, 354 Henkle St., Jeanerette. Illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in presence of a minor; obstruction of justice; prohibited acts - distribution of drug paraphernalia; simple possession - marijuana; view out/in through windshield/windows.
Javon J. Anderson, 34, 635 Hebert St., Jeanerette. Possession - schedule II narcotics; obstruction of public passages; proof of insurance within vehicle; flight from an officer; open container.
Raquel Renee Demouchet, 31, 1314 13th St., Lake Charles. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense; penalty for distribution/possession with intent; careless operation.
Josh Conrad Strickney, 43, no address given. Hold for another agency.
Kondrick Devon King Jr., 20, 126 N. Richelieu Circle. Aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal use of a weapon; illegal carrying of a weapon.