IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JUNE 25
Junius Hillius Simon, 38, 3610 Romero Road, Youngsville. Aggravated assault with a firearm; armed robbery - attempted armed with use of a firearm.
Claude Joseph Kaiser, 46, 108 Cedar Mound Lane, Youngsville. Hold for another agency.
Casey Wayne Broussard, 36, 6500 Freetown Road. Simple battery; communicating of false information planned arson; two counts failure to appear.
Ricardo C. Romero, 55, 5805 Bull Island Road. Domestic abuse battery - strangulation.
JUNE 26
Willie Joseph Johnlouis, 401 Ira St., Lot 12, Jeanerette. Possession of firearm/concealed by convicted felon; simple possession - marijuana; possession of a firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substance; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; possession - schedule II narcotics; illegal possession of stolen firearms; head lamps on motor vehicles, motorcycles; hold for another agency; failure to appear.
Terrance Charles Sohm, 53, no address given. Simple burglary; failure to appear.
Lakiesha Renee Noel, 42, 203 Lee St. Two counts prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; second or subsequent offenses; simple possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances; possession - schedule II narcotics; failure to appear.
JUNE 27
John Evans Dupre, 29, 1815 W. Port St., Abbeville. Generic warrant.
Jason Lester Pike, 50, 713 W. Main St., Delcambre. Possession - schedule II narcotics; resisting an officer; resisting a police officer with force or violence; reckless operation of a vehicle; flight from an officer; aggravated flight from an officer.
James Jamario Robinson, 36, Owassa, Oklahoma. Generic warrant.
Stacy Arleen Gibson, 45, 425 E. Spruce, Crowley. Failure to appear.
James Allen Gilbert, 54, 1027 Edith St., Lot #1, Opelousas. Failure to appear.
Jamison Marquis Marshall, 27, 914 Walton St. Failure to appear.
Leonard Joseph Martin, 34, 610 Ambassador Lemelle. Penalty for distribution - possession with intent; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; aggravated flight from an officer - refusing to give name/ID; second or subsequent offenses; violations of controlled dangerous substances; riding bicycle on sidewalk; two counts failure to appear.
Charles Carlton, 33, 118 Delmar Lane, Lafayette. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense.
JUNE 28
Datelle L. Lewis, 24, 900 Mississippi St., #43. Hit and run; operating a vehicle while intoxicated - third offense; open container; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; expired license plate; insurance required on vehicle - security required; three counts failure to appear.
Sterling Klan Menard, 43, 2230 Sellers Road, Lafayette. Prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; second or subsequent offenses; possession - schedule II narcotics; vehicle license required; driver must be licensed; turning movement and required signals.
Horace Williams, 43, 404 Harriet St. Stalking.
Caprice Marie Brown, 34, 4442 Catahoula Hwy. 19, St. Martinville. Failure to appear.
Alex Calixto Gutierrez-Norales, 34, 1035 Lake Ave., Metairie. Generic warrant.
Jessie Jean Webb, 35, 1325 Oak Creek Drive. Probation violation.
Keith Louis Breaux, 70, 116 Lynn Drive. Possession - schedule II narcotics; tail lamps; driver must be licensed.