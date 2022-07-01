ARREST REPORTS ARREST REPORTS - 6.16.22 - 6.18.22 Jul 1, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email × Purchase Access See More Offers details close × You are logged in Switch accounts Secure & Encrypted What's your e-mail address? E-mail Password Confirm What's your delivery address? IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICEThe following were booked into the parish jail:JUNE 16Brent Joseph Latiolais, 41, 503 Hwy. 90. Domestic abuse - child endangerment; simple criminal damage to property.Mauricio Becerra, 55, 4617 Old La. 25, #21. Operating while intoxicated - first offense; driver must be licensed; traffic control signals - red light, etc.Joshua Ivan Fusilier, 18, 338 Deare St., #1. Battery of a dating partner.John Evans Dupre, 29, 1815 W. Ports St., Abbeville. Generic warrant.Jainey Nicole Boudreaux, 27, 121 Clausen North Lane, Franklin. Cruelty to a juvenile; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in presence of a minor; child desertion; probation violation.David Zeno, 38, 200 Ford St., Lake Charles. Generic warrant.Taylor Austin Chaisson, 32, 1054 S. Kade Lane, Lake Charles. Hold for another agency.Paul Edmond Eugene, 32, 1044 Lakewood Drive, #1. Failure to appear.Brittany Nicole Papillion, 28, 1321 Weeks St., Three counts failure to appear; two counts simple assault; simple criminal damage to property over $500.JUNE 17Javon Kiandra London, 23, 209 N. Domestic abuse - child endangerment; simple criminal damage to property.Mauricio Becerra, 55, 4617 Old La. 25, #21. Operating while intoxicated - first offense; driver must be licensed; traffic control signals - red light, etc.Joshua Ivan Fusilier, 18, 338 Deare St., #1. Battery of a dating partner.John Evans Dupre, 29, 1815 W. Ports St., Abbeville. Generic warrant.Jainey Nicole Boudreaux, 27, 121 Clausen North Lane, Franklin. Cruelty to a juvenile; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in presence of a minor; child desertion; probation violation.David Zeno, 38, 200 Ford St., Lake Charles. Generic warrant.Taylor Austin Chaisson, 32, 1054 S. Kade Lane, Lake Charles. Hold for another agency.Paul Edmond Eugene, 32, 1044 Lakewood Drive, #1. Failure to appear.Brittany Nicole Papillion, 28, 1321 Weeks St., Three counts failure to appear; two counts simple assault; simple criminal damage to property over $500.JUNE 17Javon Kiandra London, 23, 209 N. Chestnut St. Failure to appear.Brandon Antoine, 33, 1019 Spencer Loop. Domestic abuse battery; theft of items valued at $300+; failure to appear.Luis Villa, 42, 114 Nita St. Domestic abuse battery.Skye Romero Leblanc, 30, 4117 Lake Dauterive Road, Loreauville. Forgery; theft valued $500 to $999; bank fraud.Jada Lynn Landry, 24, 105 Dark Alley. Two counts aggravated battery; domestic abuse battery; two counts failure to appear; attempted second degree murder; aggravated assault.JUNE 18Randy McMichael Paul Jr., 37, 808 Daspit Road. Domestic abuse battery - strangulation; domestic abuse - child endangerment.Chaz Michael Anthony Lopez, 32, 309 Trotter St. Operating while intoxicated - first offense; careless operation.Shaquille Oneal Rhine, 29, 1409 Cop St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear; obscenity.Tavia Johnson, 35, 1702 E. Lafayette St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.Lakedia Rudolph Narcisse, 36, 5318 W. Old Spanish Trail, #9. Hold for another agency. 