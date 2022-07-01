Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

JUNE 16

Brent Joseph Latiolais, 41, 503 Hwy. 90. Domestic abuse - child endangerment; simple criminal damage to property.

Mauricio Becerra, 55, 4617 Old La. 25, #21. Operating while intoxicated - first offense; driver must be licensed; traffic control signals - red light, etc.

Joshua Ivan Fusilier, 18, 338 Deare St., #1. Battery of a dating partner.

John Evans Dupre, 29, 1815 W. Ports St., Abbeville. Generic warrant.

Jainey Nicole Boudreaux, 27, 121 Clausen North Lane, Franklin. Cruelty to a juvenile; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in presence of a minor; child desertion; probation violation.

David Zeno, 38, 200 Ford St., Lake Charles. Generic warrant.

Taylor Austin Chaisson, 32, 1054 S. Kade Lane, Lake Charles. Hold for another agency.

Paul Edmond Eugene, 32, 1044 Lakewood Drive, #1. Failure to appear.

Brittany Nicole Papillion, 28, 1321 Weeks St., Three counts failure to appear; two counts simple assault; simple criminal damage to property over $500.

JUNE 17

Javon Kiandra London, 23, 209 N. Chestnut St. Failure to appear.

Brandon Antoine, 33, 1019 Spencer Loop. Domestic abuse battery; theft of items valued at $300+; failure to appear.

Luis Villa, 42, 114 Nita St. Domestic abuse battery.

Skye Romero Leblanc, 30, 4117 Lake Dauterive Road, Loreauville. Forgery; theft valued $500 to $999; bank fraud.

Jada Lynn Landry, 24, 105 Dark Alley. Two counts aggravated battery; domestic abuse battery; two counts failure to appear; attempted second degree murder; aggravated assault.

JUNE 18

Randy McMichael Paul Jr., 37, 808 Daspit Road. Domestic abuse battery - strangulation; domestic abuse - child endangerment.

Chaz Michael Anthony Lopez, 32, 309 Trotter St. Operating while intoxicated - first offense; careless operation.

Shaquille Oneal Rhine, 29, 1409 Cop St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear; obscenity.

Tavia Johnson, 35, 1702 E. Lafayette St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.

Lakedia Rudolph Narcisse, 36, 5318 W. Old Spanish Trail, #9. Hold for another agency.



Tags