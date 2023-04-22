Aprill Francis Foulcard, 52, 702 Hebert St., Jeanerette. Malfeasance in office; theft valued at $5,000 but less than $25,000; bank fraud.
Kalem Joseph Romero, 1526 Montagne St. Failure to appear; domestic abuse battery - strangulation; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.
Derek Michael Darby, 32, 1302 Versailles Crescent. Failure to appear.
Charles C. Cambre III, 53, 1910 Squirrel Run Drive. Domestic abuse battery - simple assault.
MARCH 8
Kent Ray Simon, 41, 805 Moss Dales St. Parole violation.
John Sillmon, 36, 406 Minvielle Blvd., Jeanerette. Probation violation.
Javon Robertson, 37, 509 Nolan Duchane Road, Jeanerette. Parole violation.
Adrien Joseph Harrison, 59, 301 Rosier St. Parole violation.
Torein Avery Knatt, 35, 209 Sojourner Road. Parole violation.
Dwayne Jamon Provost, 39, 625 St. Peter St., Jeanerette. Aggravated battery of dating partner - strangled - aggravated assault; resisting an officer; simple possession - marijuana.
Miguel W. Vazquez, 36, 1824 Church St., Jeanerette. Domestic abuse battery - simple assault.
Somphone Keooudone, 42, 3505 General Patton St., Youngsville. Failure to appear; entry or remaining in places after being forbidden.
Sayfonh Keooudone, 37, 3505 General Patton St., Youngsville. Entry of remaining in places after being forbidden.
MARCH 9
Dylan Chase Augilliard, 27, 201 Dodson St. Possession with intent to distribute - schedule I; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; manufacture, distribute or possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics.