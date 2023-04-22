IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
MARCH 1
Rolanda Jackson, 36, 808 Bayard St., #8. Probation violation.
Kylie A. Angelle, 37, 1075 Rustig Road, Breaux Bridge. Probation violation.
Kristy Annette Snyder, 34, 603 Henshaw. Probation violation.
Joseph Jude Harris Jr., 42, 311 Pine Drive, Amelia. Parole violation.
Raphael Depass, 37, 648 Park Ave. First degree attempted murder; illegal use of weapons - aggravated assault; illegal carrying of a weapon; carrying firearm on school property.
Charles Brister, 37, 1737 Jennifer St. Entry of remaining in places after being forbidden.
Tina Michelle Berrios, 48, 163 Rue Destin, Sunset. Three counts failure to appear; hold for another agency.
Spencer M. Williams, 33, 52 Brooklawn Circle, Shorter, Alabama. Armed robbery - attempted armed with use of a firearm; two counts simple burglary/movable or immovable.
Trevor Houston, 35, 3052 Oak St., Wisner, La. Generic warrant.
John George, 47, 112 Tracewood Bend, Lafayette. Hold for another agency.
Steven Wade Romero, 36, 2916 N. Captain Cade Road, #6, Broussard. Battery of a police officer; failure to appear.
Katherine A. Hitchcock, 39, 807 S. Main St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Chafondre Allen, 28, 502 W. Admiral Doyle Drive, #J2. Simple criminal damage to property valued from $0 to $999.
MARCH 2
Dale Mark Simoneaux, 32, 2027 E. Hwy. 182, Morgan City. Hold for another agency.
Mario Paul Sr., 33, 1312 Jordan St. Parole violation.
Eldridge Butler Celestine, 54, 700 Walton St., #1. Parole violation.
Jamul Sparrow, 39, 1119 JUlia St., #1/2. Parole violation.
Demarkous Jervome Clay, 40, 4205 Davis Road, #1, Jeanerette. Probation violation.
Jose Torres-Nazario, 49, 327 Weeks St. Probation violation.
Chance M. Walker, 28, 1043 Division Road, St. Martinville. Probation violation.
Tony Jude Derouen, 51, 628 McDonald St. Parole violation.
Jacob Jamal Francisco, 30, 5815 Cromwell Drive. Aggravated second degree battery; possession of firearm/concealed by convicted felon; flight from an officer - refusing to give name/ID; probation violation.
Blaise David Langlinais, 21, 5105 Alta B Drive. Possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ridge Michael Morvant, 31, 203 S. Landry Drive. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Devonte Mark, Tolliver, 26, 313 Foch St., Lafayette. Simple possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances; theft of items valued from $0 to $500; simple robbery; violations of controlled dangerous substances law.
Kevin James Walker, 42, 232 Edison St., Lafayette. Hold for another agency.
MARCH 3
Landon Joseph Jackson, 18, 900 Russo Road. Turning movement and required signals; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances; possession of a firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances.
Ronald Stevens Pardee Jr., 53, 405 Daigre St. Probation violation.
Kenderrick Thompson, 25, 801 Lovette St., Jeanerette. Probation violation.
Chance Lacroix, 29, 1085 Celestine St., Broussard. Failure to appear.
Courtney Washington, 28, 101-A Cherokee St. Probation violation.
Scott Michael Pritchard, 54, 5116 Old Hwy. 25. Parole violation.
Paul Connor, 59, 934 Henshaw St. Theft of items valued over $300; trespassing.
MARCH 4
Heather Latiolais, 27, 3401 Chivalry Drive. Parole violation.
Bulmaro Geronimo, 56, 504 C Romero Road, #19. Careless operation; driver must be licensed; operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Lonnie R. Gold, 25, 900 Mississippi St., #95. Simple burglary of movable/immovable; aggravated assault; simple criminal damage to property valued from $0 to $999; failure to appear; simple battery.
David Anthony Eskine, 42, 5109 Hwy. 14, #5. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; trespassing.
Bradley Paul Pellerin, 20, 703 West Pine St., Erath. Aggravated assault with a firearm.
Tiffany M. Arceneaux, 40, no address given. Entry or remaining in places after being forbidden; simple possession - marijuana; prohibited acts - distribution of drug paraphernalia.
Allison Marie Stokes, 32, 3170 Olivia Road. Possession - schedule IV.
Shane Viator, 55, 3104 S. Curtis Lane, #154. Violation of protective order.