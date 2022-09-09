Shaun Michael Morel, 36, 140 Prairie Ave., #B. Forgery; bank fraud; theft of items valued from $500 to $999.
Joshua Kane Johnson, 35, 1964 Guillot Road. Failure to appear; possession — schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts — possession of drug paraphernalia; window tint; simple possession — schedule I controlled dangerous substances.
Javontrae J. Richard, 24, 200 Main St., Jeanerette. Obstruction of justice; entry or remaining in places after forbidden; threatening public official.
David Miller Jr., 30, 632 Guiberteau St., Jeanerette. Second degree murder; attempt; possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon.
Ariel Lynn Walker, 29, 817 Agnes St. Theft of a motor vehicle; bank fraud.
Natalie Ann Finley, 32, 7663 Main Hwy., St. Martinville. Prohibited acts — schedule II narcotics — penalties; theft of items valued at $0 to $500.
AUGUST 27
Oscar Ramos, 24, 1714 Jennifer St. Possession — schedule II narcotics; operating a vehicle without lawful presence in the US; blocking of private driveways, highways and state.
AUGUST 28
Trey Jacob Turner, 26, 4001 South Drive. Aggravated flight from an officer; aggravated assault with a motor vehicle on peace officer; reckless operation of a vehicle; turning movement and required signals; switched plates; proof of insurance within vehicle.
Traci Fitch Whitehurst, 40, 911 LW Hwy. 3212. Obscenity; resisting an officer; three counts battery of a police officer.
Hillary Ann Caillouet, 26, 608 N. Louisiana Ave., Kaplan. Failure to appear; possession — schedule II narcotics; simple possession — marijuana; prohibited acts — possession of drug paraphernalia; signal lamps and signal devices.
Blake Michael Leblanc, 35, 4015 Pesson Road. Violation of protective order.
AUGUST 29
Felicia White, 47, 911 Henshaw Alley. Violation of protective order; resisting a police officer with force or violence; battery of a police officer; battery of a correctional facility employee; hold for another agency.