IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
MARCH 10
Jordan Abby Billiot, 37, 702 Bonnet St. Home invasion; failure to appear.
Jeremy Lee Housley, 40, 6432 Hwy. 87, Charenton. Simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.
Gene Butts, 35, 11319 Old Jeanerette Road, Jeanerette. Unauthorized use of access card as theft; hold for another agency; domestic abuse battery - simple assault.
William Paul Estelle, 45, 6610 John Lewis Road. Parole violation.
Trevion Trevon Polidore, 24, 401 Ira St., Jeanerette. Parole violation.
Wendy Kay Myers, 45, 6202 Wagon Wheel Circle, Houston. Generic warrant.
Grace Elizabeth LeBlanc, 23, 801 Collie St., Franklin. Prohibited to alter any prescription of controlled dangerous substances.
Scott Joseph Bouillion, 44, 605 McIlhenny Road. Violation of protective order; resisting an order.
Jalaun James Gardner, 24, 1048 Sugar Creek Road, St. Martinville. Hold for another agency.
MARCH 11
Joseph John Jr., 20, 502 W. Admiral Doyle Drive, #1. Violation of protective order; failure to appear.
Jaylon John, 19, 502 W. Admiral Doyle Drive, #M6. Violation of protective order.
Jatavist Markell Reedom, 19, 924 E. Admiral Doyle Drive. Two counts of possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon; First degree murder; attempted second degree murder.
Kristie Lynn Blanchard, 45, 2280 River Road, Berwick. Probation violation; hold for another agency.
Curley Chevalier Jr., 56, 703 Buckeye. Two counts simple criminal damage to property valued from $0 to $999; simple battery; second degree battery; simple escape; simple battery of a police officer.
Dillon Paul Horton, 29, 1110 Walton St., #28. Aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce.
MARCH 12
Travis O’Neal Williams, 31, 711 Providence St. Parole violation; hold for another agency.
Abigail Renee Jaber, 21, 900 Mississippi St., #D52. Aggravated second degree battery.
Trey Tillman, 30, 622 W. Claiborne St., St. Martinville. Two holds for other agencies.
MARCH 13
Derrick Michael Saintes, 31, 915 Belmont Drive. Second degree battery.
Roderick Terry Brooks, 38, 333 N. Main St., South Bend, Indiana. Probation violation.
Dylan Chase Augilliard, 27, 201 Dodson St. Hold for another agency.
Quaterius Jacob, 20, 338 Deare St., Lot E1. Domestic abuse - simple assault - child endangerment.
MARCH 14
Brandon DaShawn Mitchell, 28, 809 Broussard St. Simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances; possession of a firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances.
MARCH 15
Shawn Kirk Clavelle, 26, 401 Ira St. Illegal use of a weapon; terrorizing.
Jason Lester Pike, 51, 713 W. Main St., Delcambre. Failure to appear.
Yolanda Faye Baker, 48, 616 12th St., Franklin. Hold for another agency.
Michael James Granger, 28, 125 Nyoka Circle, Lafayette. Domestic assault - aggravated assault.
Leonard Romero, 44, 2007 Jane St. Failure to appear.