IBERIA PARISH
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
AUGUST 9
Matthew Isaac Bertrand, 26, 414 E. Grolee St. Opelousas. Generic warrant.
Jeremy David Viator, 45, 106 Simon Road, Erath. Possession — schedule II narcotics; registration plate light required.
Travis Trentel Thorne, 39, 1203 W. 4th St., Crowley. Generic warrant.
Lionell Kentrell Smothers, 23, 801 Vicnaire Road. Domestic abuse — child endangerment; failure to appear.
Kelly Janail Yocum, 43, 3418 Avery Island Road. Four counts failure to appear.
Kentavien L. Ledet, 24, 600 Mixon St., #7. Domestic abuse battery — strangulation.
Naeisha Nashay Benjamin, 30, 501 Darby Lane. Non-consensual disclosure of a private image.
AUGUST 10
Ryan Paul Prince, 29, no address given. Simple burglary; theft valued at $1,000 but less than $5,000; prohibited acts — possession of drug paraphernalia; simple burglary; parole violation.
Sara Alynn Guidry, 36, 515 Domingues St., Jeanerette. Possession — schedule Ii narcotics; possession — schedule IV; prohibited acts — possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rowen Blane Marks, 41, 417 Druilhet St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Darion Dequincy Ledet, 29, 417 Nettie St., Breaux Bridge. Four counts theft of items valued over $300; two holds for other agencies.
Timothy James Maturin, 28, 335 Deare St. Generic warrant.
Michael Chesson, 63, 508 Kirk St. Misdemeanor sexual battery; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; probation violation.
Gabrielle Elizabeth Ozenne, 41, 1410 Fulton St. Trespassing.
AUGUST 11
Shane Douglas Davidson, 34, 408 Bob St. Aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; expired license plate; proof of insurance within vehicle.
Isaiah Hypolite, 22, 322 Deare St., #47. Principal to armed robbery; principal to second degree battery; simple battery.
Maquinnita Laray Borel, 42, 803 Martin Luther King St., Jeanerette. Possession — schedule II narcotics; two violations of protective orders; aggravated battery.
Cory Lashawn Hills, 37, 8018 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, #201. Illegal use of a weapon.
Kebreyana Jamai Jones, 29, 1172 Irish Bend Road, Franklin. Generic warrant.
Beau James Bertrand, 33, 2496 Doyle Melancon Road, Breaux Bridge. Hold for another agency.
Lee Randell Larnett, 33, 134 Berdine St., Ville Platte. Hold for another agency.
Nicole Picou Mayer, 37, 1037 Iberia St. Domestic abuse battery — strangulation.
AUGUST 12
Breshell Anthony Joiner, 47, 303 E. Valcourt St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Patrick Leo Bourque, 41, 120 Wills St., Lafayette. Hold for another agency.
Joel Gonzalez Jr., 19, 4815 Old La. 25. Possession with intent to distribute — schedule I; possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances.
Kevin Segura, 24, 2812 Mayo St. Domestic abuse — child endangerment.
Ariel Lynn Walker, 29, 817 Agnes St. Theft of a motor vehicle; bank fraud.
Brad Debonce Vincent, 43, 703 Albert St. Contempt of court.