IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JULY 1
Jaquaine Alex Sam, 20, 703 Pecan Alley. Domestic abuse - child endangerment.
Darius Dontrell Tate, 30, 108 Hansel St. Simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances; view out/in through windshield; obstruction of justice; illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Shaquille Robert Charles, 26, 2306 Third St., Jeanerette. Domestic abuse - child endangerment.
Madison Taylor Mestayer, 23, 101 W. Main St., #B. Cruelty to a juvenile.
Tanner Joseph Scarbrough, 22, 219 Patton St., Lot #3, Morgan City. Hold for another agency.
Ariel Lynn Walker, 29, 817 Agnes St., Theft of a motor vehicle; bank fraud.
Eugene Joseph Alleman Jr., 40, 406 St. John St. Simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances; violations of controlled dangerous substances law; no bicycle shall be used to carry more persons at one time than the number for which it is designed and equipped; possession - schedule II narcotics.
JULY 2
Nicholas Michael Jones, 21, 621 Jacob Alley. Penalty for distribution, possession with intent.
Gregory Paul Moses, 34, 604 Louise St. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; head lamps on motor vehicles, motorcycles and motor driven vehicles; simple possession - marijuana.
JULY 3
Madeline Marie Pitts, 24, 2410 Country Road, Pledger, Texas. Operating while intoxicated - first offense; open container; improper lane usage; no driver’s license in possession.
John Vice, 37, 2418 Indian Bayou Trail, Destin, Florida. Disturbing the peace - drunkenness; open container; disorderly conduct; resisting an officer; entry or remaining places after forbidden.
JULY 4
Travis Jamal Nixon, 19, 322 Deare St. Hold for another agency.
Daniel Leblanc, 33, 725 W. Main. Failure to appear; possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in presence of a minor; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; improper supervision of a minor by parent or legal guardian; possession of a firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties.
Lindsey Alise Derouen, 33, 1319 Girouard St. Failure to appear.
JULY 5
Sidney Meritte, 55, 3614 Patoutville Road. Disturbing the peace - drunkenness; resisting an officer; simple possession - marijuana.
Tyrell Joseph James, 24, 1238 Walton St. Two counts aggravated assault with a firearm; attempted first degree murder.
Andre Anthony Romero, 29, 2619 Railroad Road. simple burglary.