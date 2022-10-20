A combination of rising home prices and rising mortgage rates are not only having an impact on the real estate market nationally, but struggles are beginning to show with local real estate.
In its Third Quarter 2022 Acadiana Residential Real Estate Market Report, the Realtor Association of Acadiana is showing a slowdown in the local residential real estate market with a higher number of available homes on the market over a longer period of time in comparison to 2021.
While the slowdown has had a greater impact in Lafayette Parish, other area parishes have seen double digit drops in key categories such as number of homes sold and closing prices.
From January through September, total home sales are down 19.1 percent in Iberia Parish, 21.2 percent in St. Martin Parish and 2.7 percent in Vermilion Parish. St. Mary Parish has had no change in total number of homes sold in comparison to 2021.
While a larger number of homes on the market can usually trigger a buyer’s market, home sellers aren’t cooperating as average home sale prices are largely still rising and in some cases at a blistering pace above 2021.
St. Mary Parish home prices continue to soar with an increase of 42.1 percent above last year. St. Mary homes have gone from an average sale price of $146,535 to $208,156. Although not as dramatic, Vermilion Parish has also seen home sales prices increase to an average price of $214,278 compared to $181,765 in 2021. St. Martin Parish joins the $200,000-plus club in 2022 with an average home sale price of $212,162.
In the Acadiana Real Estate region, only Iberia Parish has experienced a decrease in average home sales prices compared to 2021. Through nine months, Iberia Parish average home prices have dropped 3.9 percent from $176,740 to $169,772.
According to New Iberia-based real estate broker Cindy Herring of Cindy Herring Real Estate, Iberia Parish currently has 132 active listings as of Oct. 17. In January, Iberia Parish only had 54 active listings.
One bright spot for Acadiana real estate sales outside of Lafayette Parish has been the sales of new homes. For all other Acadiana parishes besides Lafayette, new construction home sales are up 56 percent compared to last year through nine months. Vermilion Parish accounts for more than half of all new construction home sales outside of Lafayette Parish with 111 new homes sold from January through September. New homes’ average sales price has also increased by 15.5 percent compared to last year to just over $300,000.
As a reflection of the economy hitting middle-income households much harder than higher income households is the percentage growth of sales of homes valued at $300,000 or more compared to more affordable homes.
While the information on sales of $300,000-plus homes from the RAA only reflect those in Lafayette Parish, they do serve as a window into an income-to-home buying disparity. Homes sold with a sale price above $300,000 increased by 19.5 percent compared to 2021. However, home sales decreased in the categories of homes sold for $150,000 and below (-26.2%) and homes sold for $151,000 to 299,999 (-20.6%).
Relief in the home buying process does not look to be on the horizon. According to BankRate, the average mortgage rate in America sits this week at 6.92 percent that is higher than last week’s 6.85. Mortgage rates haven’t been this high since 2006. Exactly a year ago, the average mortgage rate sat at 3.22 percent.
“Eight percent interest rate is coming soon,” says Jeff Lazerson of MortgageGrader.
In the South portion of the U.S., existing-home sales pulled back 23.8% from this time last year. The median price in the South was $351,700, an increase of 11.8% from September 2021.