Home sales are a mixed bag throughout the region, however, new homes and homes valued at more than $300,000 are seeing improved numbers over last year.

A combination of rising home prices and rising mortgage rates are not only having an impact on the real estate market nationally, but struggles are beginning to show with local real estate.

In its Third Quarter 2022 Acadiana Residential Real Estate Market Report, the Realtor Association of Acadiana is showing a slowdown in the local residential real estate market with a higher number of available homes on the market over a longer period of time in comparison to 2021.



