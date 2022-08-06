Superintendent of Schools for the Iberia Parish School District Heath Hulin announced the last round of administrative appointments before the new school year begins at Wednesday’s school board meeting.
The appointments come after Hulin became the new superintendent for the district on July 1, which caused several changes to administrative positions in the district.
The appointments made Wednesday were mostly related to administrative positions in several Iberia Parish schools, however.
That included the appointment of Miles Gaspard to administrative assistant at Johnston-Hopkins Elementary School.
Gaspard, a New Orleans native, moved to New Iberia after Hurricane Katrina and attended Iberia Parish schools before eventually getting his bachelor’s degree and returning to teach in the area.
“As a sophomore in high school in New Iberia I did not know what to expect, but little did I know that God was working,” Gaspard said.
Other appointments include Nakia Breaux, who was chosen to be the new administrative assistant at Caneview Elementary School. Hulin said Breaux has previously taught at Park Elementary and Jeanerette Elementary, and was selected as teacher of the year for the district twice.
“I am truly blessed to be chosen for this position,” Breaux said. “Caneview has the best staff and most amazing students you could ask for.”
Seneca Joseph was also named as the new assistant principal for Anderson Middle School. Joseph has been in education for 15 years with much of that career spent in Iberia Parish, serving as a science teacher at Westgate High School for 11 years. For the past four years, Joseph has been in St. Landry Parish but will be returning to Iberia in his new role.
A new principal was also announced for Pesson Elementary. Ursula Batiste, who attended the school when she was a child and has been working at the school for the past 27 years will be taking up leadership duties for the elementary school.
“Pesson and I have a long history,” Batiste said after the announcement. “I see my position not as what I do for a living but rather as what I live to do.”
Kimberly Melancon, who has 23 years of experience in the school district, was also announced as a Title I reading specialist for the school district.