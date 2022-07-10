Although he’s performed all over the world, Loreauville native Roi “Chip” Anthony never forgot his Loreauville roots.
As an R&B artist and producer, Anthony has performed with high profile names on the state and international level.
After a decision to purchase the old Loreauville Elementary School on Railroad Avenue, Anthony and his family decided to bring their musical success back to the village of 1,000 by revamping the abandoned building into a multi-purpose musical studio and performing area.
“For me, Loreauville is just a melting pot,” Anthony said. “It’s home, it’s family, and it was a family idea to purchase the old school and turn it into something recreational and musical for others to enjoy.”
For those in the area that were educated at the school years ago, the interior of the former school would likely be unrecognizable. The former principal’s office is now a studio decked with production equipment and each classroom has been transformed into a unique room with distinctive flair.
“Each room has its own character,” Anthony said.
The building is not only the base of Mohitz Entertainment, Anthony’s company that takes in a variety of artists, but it also has become decked out to suit events like weddings and concerts.
Anthony said that the work to completely remodel the building is still in its first phase, but he is happy to take his time as his vision for the multi-purpose facility becomes a reality.
Anthony has been active as a musician since the 1990s dating back to his work with his siblings in the group Le’Jit. Throughout his carrer, he has worked with R&B/Soul groups ranging from Boyz 2 Men and Keith Sweat to a variety of Louisiana rappers.
The range of his career has spanned, local, state, national and international travel, and Anthony said the decision to keep his musical career in Loreauville brought everything full circle.
“Our parents bought a piano and the rest was history,” he said. “Next thing you know we’re directing the choir at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church right down the street, so it’s really come full circle.”
Along with his career in performing and production, Anthony said he eventually wants to have dormitories for friends and musicians to stay in Loreauville during recording sessions.
One of the projects most important to him is to eventually use the facility as a way to educate young people in the area about music.
“A lot of people who need that next level could learn how to perform and put together a good PA system here,” he said. “I could bring in people that could teach that.”
Even after traveling the world a hundred more times, Anthony said he plans to keep his roots in Loreauville.
“Loreauville is going to be a cornerstone,” he said. “People can stay here for two weeks, we have enough space to build. We have it all laid out and a lot of plans in front of us.”