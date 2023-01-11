Dear IPAL Patron: Happy New Year! I hope you and your family enjoyed the holiday season.
On behalf of the Iberia Performing Arts League Board of Directors, I would like to thank you for supporting your community theater. We’re having a very successful season so far, with three more productions still to come.
OVER AGAIN
Our next production will be Over Again, a musical written by IPAL’s own, Ian Bonin, and directed by Kaleigh Lay. Tickets are on sale now at ipaltheater.com and will be available at the door. This show is not part of the season ticket package. The show runs Jan. 19 to 22.
KISS ME, KATE
The next show will be the classic Cole Porter musical comedy, Kiss Me, Kate, directed by Charlie Robertson. The cast is set, and rehearsals are underway. The show runs March 16 to April 2.
ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS
Our last show of the season is the British farce, One Man, Two Guvnors. The comedy will be directed by Mitch Prudhomme. The play runs May 26 to June 4.
I’m very excited to announce our 2023 -2024 season!
Sponge Bob Square Pants – adult version, musical comedy directed by Kaleigh Lay
Savannah Sipping Society – comical play directed by Charlie Robertson
Nunsense 2: The Sequel – musical comedy directed by Katherine Caffery
Catch Me if You Can – musical drama directed by Mitch Prudhomme
The Play that Goes Wrong – comical play directed by Donna Berard
High School Musical – children’s summer musical directed by Lanie Marcantel
I hope 2023 is a wonderful year for you and your family. I hope to see you soon at the Essanee Theater, your Broadway on the Bayou.