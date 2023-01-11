Kiss me, kate
Buy Now

IPAL will present the classic Cole Porter musical comedy, Kiss Me, Kate, directed by Charlie Robertson. The cast is set, and rehearsals are underway. The show runs March 16  to April 2.

Dear IPAL Patron: Happy New Year! I hope you and your family enjoyed the holiday season.

On behalf of the Iberia Performing Arts League Board of Directors, I would like to thank you for supporting your community theater. We’re having a very successful season so far, with three more productions still to come.



Tags