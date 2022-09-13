ST. MARY PARISH - A 40-year-old woman was killed when her RV caught fire Friday, the second deadly fire in a camper in the parish this year.
State Fire Marshal's Office said Friday's fire was reported about 1:30 p.m. in the 200 block of West Side Park Lane. Amelia Fire Department responded and were able to enter the RV.
Firefighters found the woman's body in the kitchenette area of the motor home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her identification has yet to be released and an official cause of death is pending an investigation by St. Parish Coroner's Office.
Fire officials said the woman lived alone.
An initial investigation, including interviewing witnesses, determined that the fire began in the kitchenette area. An exact cause has yet to be determined. Fire investigators have not been able to rule out several possibilities, including an electrical malfunction due to improper electrical connections, unattended cooking and/or unsafe smoking practices.
Deputies did not find any working smoke alarms in the RV, serving as a reminder to Louisiana residents that all types of sleeping locations, even temporary or non-traditional, can benefit from the presence of a working smoke alarm.
The same was true for a fire in a camper in April that killed a 53-year-old man.
The man died when his camper, in the Four Corners area of the parish, caught fire. No working smoke alarms were found inside.
Fire marshals are reminding people that if they need help obtaining smoke alarms, Operations Save-A-Life can help. The program partners with local fire departments to install smoke alarms for free. To learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, visit the website at lasfm.org.