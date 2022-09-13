Fatal fire

ST. MARY PARISH - A 40-year-old woman was killed when her RV caught fire Friday, the second deadly fire in a camper in the parish this year.

State Fire Marshal's Office said Friday's fire was reported about 1:30 p.m. in the 200 block of West Side Park Lane. Amelia Fire Department responded and were able to enter the RV.



