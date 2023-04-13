pastor

The Rev. TJ Andrus has taken an interim role at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, and hopes to bring his ministry to the youth of the city. 

Following in the footsteps of his personal pastor Mark Lewis, the Rev. TJ Andrus is thankful to take up the position of interim pastor for Mount Calvary Baptist Church and has kept a special emphasis on attracting the youth back to church life.

The Crowley native said he has maintained an active church life since 13 when he began playing keyboard and piano as a musician. The call to pastoring came somewhat unexpectedly when he attended a youth event and was given the challenge of extemporaneous speaking.



