Anderson Middle’s Ellen Louviere and her 8th grade classroom will soon be headed to the Chalmette Battlefield, thanks to a grant from the American Battlefield Trust’s Field Trip Fund.
This trip will provide students with an exceptional, hands-on history learning opportunity. Grants are awarded based on a competitive national application process, demonstrating Louviere’s commitment to excellence in the classroom.
“I am excited to introduce my students to New Orleans and let them experience history in person," Louviere said.
The American Battlefield Trust is the largest battlefield land preservation organization in the country, having saved more than 52,000 acres of hallowed ground across 24 states.
Through visiting preserved battlefields and walking in the footsteps of the citizen soldiers who fought there, the Trust aims to provide a foundation of good citizenship for the leaders of tomorrow. American Battlefield Trust officials said the Trust strives to produce excellent educational resources in a variety of formats for both educators and the public alike, ensuring that Americans never forget how their country was forged.
Every year, the Trust receives applications from classrooms across the country to participate in the Field Trip Fund, which offers funding and assistance to K-12 teachers planning field trips to Civil War, War of 1812, or Revolutionary War battlefields and related historic sites. During the 2018-2019 school year, more than 7,500 students from 24 states took part.
“These kids get a chance to go to where history was made, where our country was created and defined,” said Trust President David Duncan of Field Trip Fund recipients, “Battlefields are outdoor classrooms that will teach future Americans about our democratic republic.”
Louviere has enormous enthusiasm for teaching history and is excited to utilize The Chalmette Battlefield as an outdoor classroom that will give her students a meaningful and memorable experience, American Battlefield Trust officials said. The organization said they are proud to support and empower such excellent educators as they inspire the next generation of proud Americans.
