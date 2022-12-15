battlefield

The roar of cannons still shakes the battlefield's grounds during living history events. Photo from the National Historical Park and Preserve, Louisiana, by Michael B. Chutz.

Anderson Middle’s Ellen Louviere and her 8th grade classroom will soon be headed to the Chalmette Battlefield, thanks to a grant from the American Battlefield Trust’s Field Trip Fund.

This trip will provide students with an exceptional, hands-on history learning opportunity. Grants are awarded based on a competitive national application process, demonstrating Louviere’s commitment to excellence in the classroom.



