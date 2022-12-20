Fall22 Graduation Student Speaker News - 1
Buy Now

Letessie Pierre’s Story is an Inspiration to the Entire South Louisiana College Community.

Letessie Pierre’s journey across the graduation stage began with a single, life-changing step, deciding what she wanted to do with her life.

“I remember spending my time in the dialysis center, wanting this, wanting to complete my education. I wanted to attend college and pursue a Bachelor of Social Work to assist dialysis patients.”



Tags