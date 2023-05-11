The annual Chitimacha Tour du Teche kayak race takes place this Saturday and will be receiving special spotlight due the event being part of a national canoe event.
The United States Canoe Association’s Stock Aluminum Nationals will be held in conjunction with Tour du Teche, bringing canoeists to the Teche Area from all over the country to take part in the competition.
Registration for the race starts at 7:15 a.m. and opening ceremony is 9:15 a.m. Afternoon registration starts around noon.
The Chitimacha route is a 10-mile race for kayaks, canoes, pirogues and SUP’s that begins in Jeanerette City Park and ends on the Chitimacha reservation.
Tour du Teche organizer Tave Lamparez said the two races being held at the same time is a positive step for the Tour du Teche as well as the area.
Tour du Teche conducts races throughout the year on a series of different routes along the Bayou Teche that draws in kayak and canoe hobbyists to the Teche Area.
Current USCA membership is required to race in the USCA Aluminum Nationals Races. To join electronically, go to www.uscanoe.com, click the JOIN USCA button and choose the type of membership. You may also join USCA on the day of the race (cash or check only). Governing membership is $20 for individuals and $25 for families. If a junior’s family is not a family member, the junior can join for $7.50.
According to a prepared statement, other manufactured canoes besides aluminum are allowed including wood, Rolex (ABS) and plastic. Kevlar, carbon fiber and racing hulls are not allowed.
No modifications to the external hull are permissible, although seats, foot braces, bulkheads and decks may be modified or removed. However, any flotation removed from bulkheads, etc. must be replaced to provide 25 pounds of buoyancy. No beaver canoes are allowed.
Because many Alumacraft aluminum canoes have been modified to race the Texas Water Safari and other southern races, contestants must ensure that the external hull of their canoe has not been modified or pulled in.
The race chairman and technical director of inspection will be observing canoes and make the final determination as to the legality of any “stock” canoes. Any question concerning the legality of any canoe can be directed to Bob Spain at rws0987@yahoo.com or Tave Lamperez at lamperez@aol.com.