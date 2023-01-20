Robert Allain Senate Candidate

Louisiana State Senate District 21 candidate Robert Allain III with his wife Morgan and their two daughters, Olivia and Noelle. 

On Friday, Robert Allain III, announced his candidacy for Louisiana State Senate District 21.

Allain, a Franklin native, is a partner in the family farm, Adeline Planting Company, and currently serves as the founder and president of Integrity Marine. As an entrepreneur and business owner, Allain says he intends to bring an innovative business approach to Louisiana’s state government and budget.



