On Friday, Robert Allain III, announced his candidacy for Louisiana State Senate District 21.
Allain, a Franklin native, is a partner in the family farm, Adeline Planting Company, and currently serves as the founder and president of Integrity Marine. As an entrepreneur and business owner, Allain says he intends to bring an innovative business approach to Louisiana’s state government and budget.
“Throughout our state, small business owners and families face daily hardships. From dealing with rising costs of goods and services to trying to figure out how they’ll pay their mortgage — we need a state senator that will keep our values at the forefront and bring new ideas to Baton Rouge to alleviate these hardships,” Allain said. “Our generation has to step up and fight for our future, our families, and our state.”
Allain is a LSU graduate earning a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business. After completing his degree, Allain became a partner in the family sugarcane farm, Adeline Planting Company. Allain later graduated from a two-year program through LSU’s Agriculture Leadership Development Program, where he studied local, national, and international agriculture and economics.
Citing his entrepreneurial instincts and passion for coastal restoration and preservation Allain founded Integrity Marine, a full-service dredge, debris removal, and demolition marine company. He currently serves as the company's president.
In 2015, Allain graduated from Leadership St. Mary through the St. Mary Chamber of Commerce. The following year, Allain was elected and currently serves as a member of the Republican State Central Committee in Senate District 21A.
Allain describes himself as a common-sense conservative working to implement an innovative business approach to Louisiana’s state government and budget.
Allain and his wife, Morgan, have two daughters, Olivia and Noelle, whom they are raising in their hometown of Franklin. The family are parishioners at the Church of the Assumption.