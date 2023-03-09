All the Buzz: Spelling Bee champions announced for St. Edward School STAFF REPORTS Mar 9, 2023 Mar 9, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Beckham Doerle, Kindergarten spelling champion. Submitted Photo Buy Now Coerte Indest, First Grade spelling champion. Submitted Photo Buy Now Milani Boutte, Second Grade spelling champion. Submitted Photo Emrie Boutte, Third Grade spelling champion. Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save W-I-N-N-E-R-S.St. Edward School held its first annual Spelling Bee last month demonstrating not all competitions have to be athletic, they can be academic, too.All students in kindergarten through third grade competed first in their classrooms and then the top three participated in the final competition on Feb. 17.This year’s winners were:• Beckham Doerle in Kindergarten• Coerte Indest in 1st grade• Milani Boutte in 2nd Grade• Emrie Boutte in 3rd Grade.St. Edward school offers its congratulations to all the finalists of the school's first spelling bee. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Education Sports Most Popular NIPD investigating major crash on Admiral Doyle Seven-pound bass gives Davises day to remember on Fausse Pointe HORROR ON THE BAYOU: Local actor makes his mark on Acadiana's indie film industry History in the making: Yellow Jackets return to Top-28 after 24 years Catholic High's Cinderella run ends with semifinal loss to Calvary Fredieu gives a flip as right bites carry him, son to ‘Legend’ status Yellow Jackets hit the road after exciting send-off ceremony First Horizon Bank honored by New Iberia Garden Club Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office looking for missing man Tigers take Bulldog Relays by storm Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit