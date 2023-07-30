top story Admiral Doyle closure starting Monday BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Jul 30, 2023 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save East Admiral Doyle Drive from Canal Street to St. Peter Street in Jeanerette will be closed on a regular basis starting Monday, according to Iberia Parish President Larry Richard.The closure will start at 8 a.m. and will remain closed until 3 p.m. the same day. This will continue during the weekdays until further notice due to striping the road.All traffic going to or from Jeanerette can use East Old Spanish Traily (Louisiana 182) or U.S. 90 as an alternative route.For further questions, contact the Iberia Parish Public Works Department at 364-8474. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular The marriage licenses filed with the Iberia Parish Clerk of Courts office New Iberia trio ready to make waves at Cajun Muscle 2023 Behind the Grill: Grant Myers Admiral Doyle closure starting Monday ACROSS THE BAYOU: And then there were four ... rest easy, 25 World Championship Gumbo Cookoff Poster Revealed Man placed in Iberia Parish Jail for child porn, sexual activity Man murdered at local hotel identified Judge Hamilton honored with state award ARREST REPORTS Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit