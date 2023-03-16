The Jeanerette Board of Aldermen heard a presentation to install cameras for public safety during Monday’s board meeting.
Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. said American Rescue Plan Act funds were to be used to pay for the cameras, which will be used for Jeanerette police to monitor areas where cameras are needed.
“The city has had funds set aside for cameras to be placed in strategic locations,” Bourgeois said.
Chris Thibodeaux with Acadiana Home Protection addressed the board to field questions about the technology. The company currently employs their cameras for nearby municipalities like St. Martinville and Breaux Bridge.
Thibodeaux said that the cameras are able to contain 3 terabytes worth of information. Cameras are able to be streamed to the department but will also have a separate recording in the event that one is taken down.
“If somebody shoots up the box we will still have a recording there,” Thibodeaux said. “But we’ve had them at parks for years and no one's shot them.”
Utilization of surveillance cameras for police monitoring is a growing trend for police departments in the Teche Area. New Iberia and St. Martinville have both made efforts to install cameras in high-crime areas for police officers to make use of.
Bourgeois said he had met with Thibodeaux along with Jeanerette Police Chief Dusty Vallot, and that plans for the purchase of cameras were proceeding.