Mary Beth and I met when we were five, I think. In our earliest picture we’re in Mt. Carmel kindergarten uniforms sporting pixie haircuts. She was my across-the-street neighbor on Wayne. Their house was brick. Mine was asbestos-sided. Her dog was Honey, and mine was Sweet.

Her Daddy worked for Schlumberger and mine for Texaco. She called him,”Jo Blow from Texaco,” and I called her Daddy, “Rojay from Schlumberger,” because I couldn’t come up with anything else that rhymed. She was almost a year older than I with a birthday in January and mine in November.



