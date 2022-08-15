Mary Beth and I met when we were five, I think. In our earliest picture we’re in Mt. Carmel kindergarten uniforms sporting pixie haircuts. She was my across-the-street neighbor on Wayne. Their house was brick. Mine was asbestos-sided. Her dog was Honey, and mine was Sweet.
Her Daddy worked for Schlumberger and mine for Texaco. She called him,”Jo Blow from Texaco,” and I called her Daddy, “Rojay from Schlumberger,” because I couldn’t come up with anything else that rhymed. She was almost a year older than I with a birthday in January and mine in November.
We both had a crush on Joey Hebert who kissed both of us on the cheek near the Big Slide at Mt. Carmel, we later found out, and I remember the day we were introduced to barbecued potato chips and brought our bags to school. I made a sign so that when someone asked, “Can I have some of your potato chips,” all I had to do was turn the sign around, which said, “NO.” We didn’t even have to speak.
We spent the majority of our young lives riding bikes, and on those daily rides to the other end of Wayne we discovered a fella with a glass eye who would take it out and chase us till we turned into our driveways pedaling faster than a speeding bullet, like Superman. We also happened upon another fella who was famous for being a free bleeder.
The rest of our days were spent at the show, but not before we stopped in at the dime store to get our Snowcaps. We also performed gymnastic routines in her front yard when our teacher, Miss Hoyer, drove up to Elaine’s Beauty Shop where we had a part-time job cleaning hair brushes and sweeping.
We played with our Barbie dolls and also played school in our wash shed. When we ran out of things to do, we played Mass. Her brother, Charles, was the priest. She also helped me dig a grave for my rabbit. We made a sign out of cardboard that read, “LUCY.” I think we prayed. I have no idea why I had a rabbit.
The one thing that brought us together more than anything at this point in our lives was Elvis Aaron Presley. We watched his movies and choreographed dance routines in my living room while Mama buffed the floors. Our best routine was our marching moves to the tune of I’m Just a Smokey Mountain Boy from Kissin Cousins where Elvis played twins, except for one having blonde hair.
One summer afternoon, walking side by side down my driveway, I said, “The only thing I’m sad about is that we’ll never meet Elvis,” or something like that. I think we cried.
Every year I leave Mary Beth an Elvis-themed-birthday message, and when she sometimes answers I make her hang up so I can leave the message. My routine is to choose a movie and tell her his name and occupation, such as G.I. Blues. Tulsa was a soldier and a singer, and such as Viva Las Vegas. Lucky was a race car driver and a singer, and such as Blue Hawaii, Chad was a tour guide and a singer, and such as Jailhouse Rock, Vince was a jailbird and a singer, then I sign off with a few lines from a GI Blues tune, let’s say … I’ve got those hup, two, three, four occupation G.I. Blues, then, “Elvis has left the building.”
A few nights ago while cooking supper when my phone rang. ”Ma Beth!” I said. “Hey Fee-Fee, have you seen the Elvis movie?” I told her I had not. “Then let’s go see it together,” and we will, Snowcaps and all.
We are now 66- and 65-years-old, and life has come to full circle. We’ve said goodbye to our Barbie dolls, Ken’s Jalopy, our bikes, the wash shed classroom, and Honey, Sweet, and Lucy. We are grandmothers now, staring down the last chapter of our lives.
Elvis may have left the building, but he lives on in the hearts of two little girls with pixie haircuts who lived at 302 and 303 Wayne Street.
PHYLLIS BELANGER MATAwas born at the old Dauterive Hospital and grew up on Wayne Street. She is a 1974 graduate of Mt. Carmel Academy and is a chili dog “without the wiener” aficionado.