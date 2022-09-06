Well, Mary Beth and I made it to the picture show with afghans draped over our arms because she made me. She’s still bossing me around.
As we walked up the ramp we saw nothing but pitch dark which translates as unable to see a thing. My research says it’s Night blindness (nyctalopia) It’s your inability to see well at night such as in a restaurant or movie theater.
Dang, I thought that was just in a car at night but now it’s at the show during the day. Well, that’s what we had. It was the darkest of darks, like a cave, although it’s been years since the Belanger’s toured Carlsbad Caverns, but on an Andy Griffith episode, ‘Barney and the Cave Rescue,’ Sheriff Taylor and Miss Crump were stuck in a cave that was very dark and that’s the beginning and the end of my cave research.
I whisper-giggled to Mary Beth, “Where are you? I can’t see a thing.” “I’m right in front of you. Hang on to my shirt,” so I did, and ran into the back of her five times in an area about as small as a purple hull pea.
I can’t count how many times I said, “I can’t see.” We took short baby steps in a tiny circle with squinting eyes and hunched-over backs as we shuffled around the corner and touched everything around us in order to get our bearings. “Where do you wanna sit?”, she giggle-asked. “Right here Mary Beth.
We can’t go any further.
We have to sit right here, if there are any seats right here, due to our diagnosis of nyctalopia. We then shuffled down the aisle a la Helen Keller’s dining room scene in The Miracle Worker.
At one point she had to go to the bathroom. She always had to go to the bathroom and that hasn’t changed, She asked if I wanted to go with her. “No, I don’t. I’m not getting up until I can at least see my hand,” then I noticed a couple sitting behind us who were watching us. I prayed I didn’t know them. As we were leaving I noticed the same couple in front of us. When we got to the lobby Lettie shouted, 'That was y’all?,' and Kurt wondered who those old ladies were. Yep, it was the Latiolais’s.
Mary Beth then asked if I wanted to go to her house. It was to be the Delahoussaye family’s last day there. I emphatically told her, “I am not going to your empty house.
'I can’t do it, " I told her. 'I just finished a sentimental afternoon with you watching the Elvis we thought we knew. It’s too much for me.'
We believed in the Smokey Mountain Boy.
We believed in Kid Galahad, and we believed him when he sang, ‘I’ve got the Hut 2-3-4 Occupation GI Blues, and we thought he was happy.
I fought back tears.
I was a mess, and we both went our separate ways.
I got a call from Mary Beth an hour later about the previous article I was supposed to have given her but I forgot. She said she’d come by to pick it up and I swallowed hard and said, “I’m coming to Wayne Street.” We ended our day in her empty house, just the two of us.
The house that no longer belonged to them. The house where Miss Gerry saved her lipstick in the freezer and Mr. Speedy cut grass. The house with the picture window we’d wave to each other from across the street. The house with the aluminum Christmas tree and spotlight, and where she made me pump her cat’s stomach after he drowned in a ditch.
I stood in her picture window and looked at my own house one more time from that view, and then we left, and I cried all the way home, and now I’m on a plane flying to Chicago and I’m wiping my eyes. The flight attendant asked if I needed some water. I managed a negative head movement but she brought me some anyway.
PHYLLIS BELANGER MATAwas born at the old Dauterive Hospital and grew up on Wayne Street. She is a 1974 graduate of Mt. Carmel Academy and is a chili dog “without the wiener” aficionado.
