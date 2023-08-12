I got a call from my Chicago daughter Emily a few weeks ago who told me my Grandson, five-year-old George, is going to Bike Camp.
“What’s Bike Camp?” I asked, then thought well maybe it’s how to take care of your bike’s pesky greasy chain because in the old days if your Daddy wasn’t home you were out of luck and had to be pumped, sorta like a tow truck. I also thought well maybe it’s a lesson on how to use bike signals whilst cycling…right, left, and stop were the three most important ones that no one ever used, especially the Wayne Street Gang.
Speaking of pumping, when we moved to Stockstill Street I had a turquoise Sting Ray with a banana seat and a white straw basket and artificial flowers resting on the steering wheel, and one afternoon I pumped Michele Dauterive Stelly to our house across the street except I pumped her on the steering wheel end and she flew over the white basket with artificial flowers and onto our driveway. We told no one. About a year or so ago I was in Writing Class and read my Sting Ray story to the class and Miss Judy, Michele’s Mama, now knows.
“Mom, they have counselors who train children to ride a bike without training wheels.” “Well that’s nice,” I said in a voice that didn’t sound like mine, then I called Brother Bo and in a slowly controlled voice, I said, “George-is-going-to-a-bike-camp-to-learn-how-to-ride-a-bike-without-the-training-wheels.”
After we controlled our belly laughter a bit we laughed our way through the old days with our father and a Firestone Red Wagon. He pushed and chased after us in the middle of Wayne Street as we took turns steering the handle while the Patout and Texada and Deloussaye and Oubre and Viator and Alfano families cheered us on until we made a much too aggressive turn to go home for some chili dogs without the weenie. I mean, it was a Wednesday, our chili dog snack day. Cindy was in the front seat and took the brunt of it, then Daddy took the brunt of it when we got home. Poor Daddy, he tried so hard to get some gravel out of Cindy’s knees.
When we outgrew the red wagon we stepped up to bikes with training wheels, and once again, our only hope at learning how not to stop by running into a tree or hanging on to a fence was our father. One could hear his pockets jingling a block away, and neighbors noticed flying litter in his direction and not that of Duck’s Drive Inn which was the norm. After the dust settled, no pun intended, our mother shouted out an expletive that started with an S and ended with a T when his litter wound up in her Sears washing machine. No one can say that word better than our Catahoula-Born-Mama … trust me!
There were keys, loose change, potted meat wrappers, Saltine crackers, pecan shells, Simoneaud’s French bread chunks, Honey Bun wrappers, LeJeune’s Gingerbread Plank wrappers, and the smell of sardines, the ones with that key. If he hadn’t been so out of breath, he would’ve whistled too. Bo and I surmised, all they needed was a Daddy with Texaco coveralls and Red Wing steel-toe boots topped off with a hard hat who hadn’t jogged since he was in the Marine Corp. But one can’t be trained in the middle of the street in Chicago, and a Daddy doesn’t always have the pleasure of coming home at 4:00 on the dot to rebound a daughter’s foul shots on the driveway.
While writing articles such as this one, I struggle with how much I miss. It takes me a while to shake it off, then I sometimes make it harder on purpose to see how much I can take, like Meryl Streep did in Out of Africa. I remembered his Texaco winter jacket was in an upstairs closet and ran and galloped up twenty-three steps and hesitantly placed my hand in his pocket, but nothing was there except for a lonely clean napkin.
I still have my white basket with the artificial flowers and the Firestone Red Wagon, but the best part of this story is our sweet bike-riding-with-no- training-wheels George graduated Summa Cum Laude.
“Maney y’all come inside. The kids haven’t had a bath yet, and don’t come in the house with your work boots on, and empty your pockets.”
PHYLLIS BELANGER MATA was born at the old Dauterive Hospital and grew up on Wayne Street. She is a 1974 graduate of Mt. Carmel Academy and is a chili dog “without the wiener” aficionado.