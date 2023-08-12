I got a call from my Chicago daughter Emily a few weeks ago who told me my Grandson, five-year-old George, is going to Bike Camp.

“What’s Bike Camp?” I asked, then thought well maybe it’s how to take care of your bike’s pesky greasy chain because in the old days if your Daddy wasn’t home you were out of luck and had to be pumped, sorta like a tow truck. I also thought well maybe it’s a lesson on how to use bike signals whilst cycling…right, left, and stop were the three most important ones that no one ever used, especially the Wayne Street Gang.



