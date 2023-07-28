The Mt. Carmel Class of 1974 seemed to have been alerted at the same time on an early, after-Memorial Day, Friday morning. Our Alumni Facebook page begged for prayers, then later the news of her death smacked us in the face in the middle of our morning dark roast.
There were 56 of us in the class with no concerns other than who’s going to be at Duck’s that night and did we have enough quarters to put in the tank of the car someone borrowed from their parents.
Then suddenly we heard the news that one of our own, Margaret Bourgeois, had passed away. It stopped us all in our tracks.
We became acquainted in Miss Bujard’s Kindergarten classroom in 1963 and were still hanging on to one another in 1974 when we left the Hallowed Halls of Carmel and turned our brown tassels to the grown-up side.
We’re now in our late sixties and I still smell the play dough, and I still see Margaret’s ponytail with a brown or white padookie holding it together, and I still see her dressed as the Tin Man for a play, and I still see us propping her up against a pole in the old gym in order to preserve the Reynolds Wrap, and I still see her smoking under the gym.
But I see her mostly on the basketball court when we joined forces in the seventh grade and won it all under the coaching of Mary Ellen Bonin who was still in high-school. After a full three-month summer we made it to “the show,” as the baseball players would say, and coached by my Mama.
We adopted the title of The First Five our Senior year, and after a heart pounding win of 33-36 we rode a pitch dark bus back home from Rapides Coliseum with my Daddy holding the allusive state trophy and most of New Iberia following behind as we recited the Rosary. They say the town was practically empty.
Rest in Peace number 25.
Numbers 45 and 14 and 50 grieve your absence, and as for number 23, I feel like nothing will be the same without our Maggie Mae, but we’ll pick up the pieces because that’s what we do.
And then there were four.
PHYLLIS BELANGER MATAwas born at the old Dauterive Hospital and grew up on Wayne Street. She is a 1974 graduate of Mt. Carmel Academy.