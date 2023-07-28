The Mt. Carmel Class of 1974 seemed to have been alerted at the same time on an early, after-Memorial Day, Friday morning. Our Alumni Facebook page begged for prayers, then later the news of her death smacked us in the face in the middle of our morning dark roast.

The crew at Duck's Drive Inn.

There were 56 of us in the class with no concerns other than who’s going to be at Duck’s that night and did we have enough quarters to put in the tank of the car someone borrowed from their parents.

Margaret Bourgeois Musso
Margaret Bourgeois Musso
The Starting Five. Margaret Bourgeois Musso is #25 and columnist Phyllis Mata is #23. The coach, to the right is Laura Borel Belanger, Mata's mother.
Margaret (Bourgeois) Musso, 66, New Iberia, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on June 2, 2023. She was a member of the 1973-74 state championship basketball team.
