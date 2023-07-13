Blake Acosta knows the value of hard work, and he's teaching it to his son.
Acosta is the owner and operator of Acosta’s Pressure Washing & More, a part-time local pressure washing and home service business that takes care of all of your home and lawn needs. .
The New Iberia native works as a full-time machinist at Drilling Tools International, Inc., but when he’s not there, he’s often working at Acosta’s Pressure Washing & More, a side hustle he started eight years ago. It's a line of work he's done pretty much his whole life, so it has come natural to him.
“It’s always been there,” Acosta said, noting he works day-in and day-out to provide the best service possible.
Acosta ‘s services include washing homes, mobile homes, vehicles, roofs, patios as well as lawn care. He researches every home he works on beforehand, taking the extra precaution to ensure each resident, regardless of make or model, can be treated with care.
Aside from that, Acosta said there are a few things that you need to be on the lookout for.
“Different chemicals that you use are important to consider,” Acosta said. “Some chemicals are not plant-efficient so it can kill your grass. You have to be very careful with the chemicals that you use.”
The summers are the busiest for Acosta’s Pressure Washing & More. The long and hot summer days can take a toll on you, mentally and physically, Acosta said. It's the hardest time of the year for him, but he’s willing to go the extra mile or miles, traveling as far as Morgan CIty all the way down to Kenner to service homes.
“I travel,” Acosta said. “I take care of Youngsville residents and Broussard residents. When they contact me … I go at it.”
His days are long, even longer than the average person would work. He works six days a week from 4 a.m. in the morning to 4 p.m. in the day. But his day doesn’t end there. He then hooks up his Honda pressure washer and gets down to the literal nitty-gritty of his pressure washing business.
The work is hard and the heat and the sweat makes it harder. But he does it for a good reason. Acosta credits the birth of his son, Lexton in 2018 as one of the driving forces in his life, along with his mom, Clara.
That is when Acosta started to get serious about his side hustle and everything started to come into place.
“From there, I am just trying to give him the life that was a struggle for me,” Acosta said. “And I am teaching him what it's like to work.”
At the age of 4, Lexton is alongside his dad with a pressure washer in his hands, following in his father’s footsteps. As Acosta sees his son, he can’t help but smile and know the work he does now will be worth it down the line.
“My motivation is him,” Acosta said. “It all revolves around him.”
Acosta’s Pressure Washing & More is a growing business, but the future is bright for the Acosta duo. He has plans for Lexton to join the business, learning the ins and outs firsthand.
Acosta plans on making this side hustle a full time career in the future. But as of right now, he’s just pushing for more.
“Like everyone else, I am just trying to make it,” Acosta said.