A bicycle - automotive accident in New Iberia ended with the death of the cyclist.
At approximately 12:37 a.m., on Monday, the New Iberia Police Department responded to a vehicle crash in the 1700 block of Center Street (LA Highway 14).
Upon arrival, responding officers located a male victim lying on the ground. Acadian Ambulance was on scene rendering aid to the victim. Despite life saving measures, the victim was pronounced dead on scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office.
The initial investigation revealed the victim was riding a bicycle traveling north on Center Street when a vehicle, also traveling north struck the bicycle from behind. The victim was ejected from the bicycle. The vehicle continued traveling north on Center Street.
After reviewing video surveillance footage and examining debris left by the vehicle from the collision, it was determined the suspect vehicle was a maroon 2015-2018 model Kia Optima. With the public’s assistance, the suspect vehicle was identified as a maroon 2018 Kia Optima with Louisiana license plate number 258EYF. The vehicle is registered to a female out of Charenton, Louisiana.
During the collision, the vehicle’s passenger side mirror broke off. The vehicle also sustained moderate damage to the front passenger side.
Investigating Officers are trying to locate the vehicle and identify the person driving the vehicle at the time of the collision. The bicycle was properly equipped with lighting, however, the victim was not wearing a helmet.