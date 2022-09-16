Gavin
Buy Now

Gavin Garnica

An "extensive fugitive search" for one of Acadiana's most wanted men ended Thursday and it wasn't easy.

Gavin Garnica, 20, was who wanted for a litany of charges, including some in Iberia Parish,, fled when police first tried to take him into custody. That led to a high-speed chase that began in Lafayette Parish and ended in Vermillion Parish, according to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer and Violent Crimes Task Force Director Eddie Langlinais.



Tags