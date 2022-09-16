An "extensive fugitive search" for one of Acadiana's most wanted men ended Thursday and it wasn't easy.
Gavin Garnica, 20, was who wanted for a litany of charges, including some in Iberia Parish,, fled when police first tried to take him into custody. That led to a high-speed chase that began in Lafayette Parish and ended in Vermillion Parish, according to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer and Violent Crimes Task Force Director Eddie Langlinais.
Garnica, of Abbeville, had been wanted for several months.
The capture was a collaborative effort by the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with Lafayette Sheriff’s Office, Lafayette Police Department, Louisiana State Police, Abbeville Police Department, and the Attorney General’s office.
Langlinais said Garnica had arrest warrants in multiple parishes.
“He is known to be a violent individual with a propensity to put law enforcement and the innocent public at risk”. Langlinais said. “Garnica has a past history of escape from custody, aggravated flight from law enforcement and a complete disregard for the public’s safety, all of which creates a high-risk apprehension for law enforcement and threatens public safety."
The chase for Garnica ended when the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Task Force was able to box Garnica in at a location in Abbeville by setting up a perimeter of law enforcement presence from Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Abbeville Police, Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office task force. The assistance from the Louisiana State Police air support played a huge roll in the ability to maintain eyes on Garnica as he tried to evade capture.
“There is a lot of planning that goes into making these type of high-profile fugitive arrests because these type offenders know law enforcement is after them and it can cause the fugitive to react with a nothing to lose type mentality which has the potential to escalate rapidly putting the offender, officers and the public’s safety at risk," Langlinais said. "Yesterday’s mission was a successful one, and the favorable outcome gives credit to the united effort of the many agencies involved and to the law enforcement officers with boots on the ground seeing it through to the end.
“You can see from the litany of criminal charges, Garnica’s capture was a priority not only for our agency, but several surrounding agencies as well.”
Listed below are the charges per agency:
Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and Abbeville police Department:
· FTA Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (2 counts), Simple Burglary, Intimidating a Witness, Simple Assault
· FTA Battery of a Dating Partner, False Imprisonment
· Felony FTA PWITD Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of CDS
· Felony FTA Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Illegal use of Dangerous Instrumentalities, Possession of a Firearm in a Firearm Free Zone
· Felony FTA PWITD Marijuana
Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana
Possession with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl
Proceeds from Drug Offenses
Possession of a Schedule II narcotic
Taking Contraband Into a Penal Facility
Lafayette Police Department: Aggravated Kidnapping, Battery of a Dating Partner, Carjacking, Resisting Arrest by Flight, Unauthorized Entry of Business Place (2 counts), Contempt for Possession of Firearm in the Presence of CDS, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, PWITD Marijuana and Resisting Arrest.
Iberia Parish: Felony FTA Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities, and Assault by Drive-by Shooting.