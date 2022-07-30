Purchase Access

It’s been several years since Our Savior’s Church took the reigns of Acadiana Christian School, the former Assembly Christian School, to oversee the creation of the first educational facility for the regional church.

And with a few years of experience under its belt, the Rev. Don Norman said the relationship between the church and school has produced something everyone is excited about.



