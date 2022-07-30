It’s been several years since Our Savior’s Church took the reigns of Acadiana Christian School, the former Assembly Christian School, to oversee the creation of the first educational facility for the regional church.
And with a few years of experience under its belt, the Rev. Don Norman said the relationship between the church and school has produced something everyone is excited about.
Norman, who has served as lead pastor for the school for the past two years, said that Our Savior’s Church never oversaw a school before the New Iberia branch.
“It’s been a fun process, Our Savior’s has never had a school before,” he said. “We knew God had given us a regional vision for Acadiana but it never occurred to us to have a school, so when we started we wanted it to be like an Olympic high dive: a huge leap but as little splash as possible.”
As the pairing between Our Savior’s and ACS grew more comfortable over time, Norman said the time came to discover what the vision for the school would be. One of the strengths of Our Savior’s is its regional focus with churches all over Acadiana, and Norman said the school was able to use those resources to help the school prosper.
Part of that included a focus on having ACS “connected and covered” by the local church. Norman said ACS is a pastor-led school that allows not only himself, but other spiritual leaders in Our Savior’s to aid in the education of its students.
During chapel services, for example, Norman said student directors and youth directors outside of just Iberia Parish have assisted in the spiritual education of students.
“It’s more than just Iberia Parish, we really feel that this is the school for our church,” Norman said.
Our Savior’s has also been sure to provide a rigorous Bible curriculum at ACS that will have students ready for postsecondary education at a Bible college or seminary if they so choose.
Norman said the school is working to provide credits for accredited universities to students who may choose to study in a seminary or Bible college after high school, and one of the goals of Our Savior’s is to get students ready for that role.
In addition to that, the school is providing religion teachers with master’s level accreditation in their fields, as well as a curriculum that is being shaped with the help of an Our Savior’s pastor with two doctoral degrees in religion related fields.
The emphasis on religious education has taken a new twist recently for ACS with the implementation of the Creative Arts Ministry Program for students.
Norman said church leaders wanted to implement something in the school that would allow students to develop and draw their skills to use in their local church.
“We need worship leaders, we need musicians, we need vocalists and service production,” he said. “Kids today are producing content at a crazy rate, and we thought why can’t we teach them to produce in a way that would tell their friends about Jesus?”
The ministry program was a result of that inspiration, and ACS Principal Monique Sanchez said has helped students gain confidence and direction for their church lives that will hopefully carry on into the future.
“This gives them the tools and confidence to be connected to their church, it gets them out of their comfort zone,” Sanchez said. “It’s incredible to see, they’re creating graphics we can share on Sunday morning and it's student-led.”
The recent innovations in ACS’ religious program combined with the newfound commitment to the athletics program has rejuvenated many in the school, including Sanchez who has been at the school since 2005.
“I’m excited for people to know that we’re here and we’re part of the local church,” Sanchez said. Being here for as long as I have, it’s been like watching every dream I’ve had for this place come true.”