After a 40-year intermission, tricycle riders once again raced through a one-mile course for the Acadiana 500 Tricycle Race Saturday at New Iberia City Park.
The event, which was put on by the New Iberia Optimist Club and On Tap, consisted of six teams competing in a series of heats designed to make each team member hand off their tricycle every 250 yards.
“That’s where the real fun takes place,” Armand Schwing said. “Riding bikes isn’t so difficult; it’s passing it off that makes it a little more difficult.”
Many New Iberia residents can still remember when the Acadiana 500 took place in New Iberia four decades ago. Ray Escuriex, who helped found the Acadiana 500, said the event would annually attract thousands to New Iberia and even made national news.
“We would have 32 teams at one time, it was a great thing,” Escuriex said. “We had thousands and thousands of people; we’re hoping it comes back.”
Despite Saturday’s initial stormy weather, enthusiastic tricyclists still made it out to City Park to take part in the fun and festivities.
By the end of the morning, the Justice Riders team managed to come in first place, followed by the Bayou Blasters in second and Metal Shark in third.
The event also included a 100-yard dash where Hunter Delahoussaye finished first, followed by Jason Bourque and Hunter Dooley.
Awards for the best costume of the day were also distributed, with Metal Shark coming in first, the Justice Riders in second and the Sizzlers in third.
By the end of the event, event-goers were already excited about what the next year could bring for the Acadiana 500.
“We want to fill up this park like it used to be,” Escuriex said.
Tricycle Race Winners:
1. Justice Riders (sponsored by 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhe)
2. Bayou Blasters (sponsored by Bayou Electric)
3. Metal Shark (sponsored by Metal Shark)
100-Yard Dah Winners:
1. Hunter Delahoussaye
2. Jason Bourque
3. Hunter Dooley
Costume Contest Winners:
1. Metal Shark (sponsored by Metal Shark)
2. Justice Riders (sponsored by 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhe)
3. The Sizzlers (sponsored by New Iberia's finest community advocates)