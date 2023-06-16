Acadian Wind Symphony
Acadian Wind Symphony led by conductor/founder Gerald Guilbeaux.

 Photo provided by Gerald Guilbeaux

The Acadian Wind Symphony presents the Celebrate America concert Saturday July 1, at the James Moncus Theater in the Acadiana Center for the Arts.

Led by founding conductor Gerald Guilbeaux, the orchestra planned a patriotic program of classic songs of national pride. Starting at 7:30 p.m. with John Williams’s iconic rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner,” the lineup includes pieces like “Amazing Grace” and “America The Beautiful”.







