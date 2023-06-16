The Acadian Wind Symphony presents the Celebrate America concert Saturday July 1, at the James Moncus Theater in the Acadiana Center for the Arts.
Led by founding conductor Gerald Guilbeaux, the orchestra planned a patriotic program of classic songs of national pride. Starting at 7:30 p.m. with John Williams’s iconic rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner,” the lineup includes pieces like “Amazing Grace” and “America The Beautiful”.
This free concert serves a second purpose: celebrating the bicentennial of Lafayette. The program reflects this historic occasion with John Philip Sousa’s “Hail to the Spirit of Liberty.” Written in 1900, the piece paints a lively picture through its energetic notes despite its age.
“It’s over 120 years old, but it's still so vibrant today,” Guilbeaux said.
Founded in 1994 by Guilbeaux, the Acadian Wind Symphony is an award-winning composition of the Acadiana regions top wind musicians. Comprised of professional and semi-professional musicians from many walks of life, the symphony received the Community Band Division American Prize in 2021. The American Prize is a series of non-profit competitions established to recognize the nation's best performing artists, ensembles, conductors, composers and directors in the U.S.
That same year, Guilbeaux won the Community Band Division American Prize in Conducting. That award doesn't sit alone on his desk, as the National Band association awarded him the Citation of Excellence twice.
Accompanying the wind symphony is husband and wife duo, accomplished vocal tenor Chad Boudreaux and equally accomplished soprano vocalist, Dawn Wyble Boudreaux.
Mr. Boudreaux sang lead roles in several operas across the south including Opera Memphis, Des Moines Metro Opera and Asheville Lyric Opera. He’s played roles like Camille in Franz Lehár’s “The Merry Widow” and Rodolfo in Giacomo Puccini’s “La Bohème”. Beyond performance, he shares his talents with the next generation of lyricists as an adjunct professor at the University of Louisiana School of Music.
Mrs. Boudreaux studied music both at UL Lafayette, and in Europe, where she performed with the Operafestival di Roma as Despina in Mozart’s classic “Cosi fan Tutte”. She’s performed at venues with operas nationwide including New York City’s prestigious National Chorale, Ohio Light Opera and Opera in the Ozarks.
Together, they will narrate the “Lincoln Portrait”, a compilation of material from President Abraham Lincoln’s speeches and excerpts of period folk songs “Camptown Races” and “On Springfield Mountain.” Both singers focus their arts in the south, and more specifically in their home state of Louisiana.
Together, they will narrate the "Lincoln Portrait", a compilation of material from President Abraham Lincoln's speeches and excerpts of period folk songs "Camptown Races" and "On Springfield Mountain." Both singers focus their arts in the south, and more specifically in their home state of Louisiana.