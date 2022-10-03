gra

Mark Rees speaks about the New Acadia Project during the 2015 Grand Réveil Acadien.

 THE DAILY IBERIAN FILES/THE DAILY IBERIAN

It will be a celebratory day Tuesday as Cajuns from all over the area gather at Bouligny Plaza in New Iberia to celebrate the 257th anniversary of the Acadians’ arrival in Louisiana.

The Grand Réveil Acadien 2022 — Great Acadian Awakening will feature a long list of activities to celebrate the anniversary while at the same time providing informational content about the history of the occasion.



