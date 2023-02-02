state police badge

The first day in February saw the first fatal accident of the month in Vermilion Parish.

Shortly after 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 3267 (Jacqulyn Street) near Louisiana Highway 82 in Vermilion Parish. The crash took the life of 61-year-old Brian D. Broussard of Abbeville.



