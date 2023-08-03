Abbeville churches and outreach organizations and Community Coming Kingdom in Action World Outreach ministries, will hold their annual back to school give away and voters registration expo, on Saturday, Aug 5, bringing the community of Abbeville together.

The back to school give away will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Parker Hebert Herbert Park, located at 802 Graceland Avenue Abbeville.



Tags