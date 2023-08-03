Abbeville churches and outreach organizations and Community Coming Kingdom in Action World Outreach ministries, will hold their annual back to school give away and voters registration expo, on Saturday, Aug 5, bringing the community of Abbeville together.
The back to school give away will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Parker Hebert Herbert Park, located at 802 Graceland Avenue Abbeville.
Pastor Crystal Randle said it is their mission and reasonable service to serve the community, and make a lasting impact. It is her desire, as kids get ready for another school year, to start them off on the right foot.
“We have a passion to serve," said Randle, who is a community activist and Abbeville native.
The back to school give away started six years ago after Randle and her ministry saw the need to help parents by providing backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, clothes and more as the school year started.
“Our aim is to give back to the people and to let them know that love is an action,” Randle said.
Kingdom in Action Outreach Ministries will deliver on that promise, by giving away school supplies, free food, voters registration and education, entertainment and much more.
Various organizations from the city of Abbeville and surrounding areas are helping to contribute to the event.
Organizations including New Chapter Push, Vermilion Reach Group, BVM, CSC of Abbeville, Now Faith Ministries of Baton Rouge, just to name a few, Womens Center of Abbeville, just to name a few.
Randle said the back to school giveaway is one of the few ways that they show the love of Christ. To her it goes back to being a Good Samaritan.
“We’re here, “Randle said. “If you need something we are here. We are only strong together.”
If you would like more information, and or would like to support, you can reach out Deacon Ray Pilette, Asst. Overseer and program director at 337-398-4390 or Apostle Crystal Randle at 337-230-6693.