Pelican Driving School has long been a place that people come to learn — but the founding principles are rooted in the community and it's what has led to their continued success.

For more than 23 years, Pelican Driving School has been a fixture in the community — much like its founder, Charlsie Maturin, a teaching and coaching legend in the Teche Area. When she wasn’t teaching, coaching, or refereeing, she spent her summers teaching driver's education to thousands and thousands of eager learners.



