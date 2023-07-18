After a five year hiatus, the Iberia Boys and Girls Club and the Kiwanis Club returned to their annual quiz bowl and fun day Thursday.
The quiz competition addressed a variety of pop-culture topics like movies and games, and some regional topics like facts about the history of New Iberia and Kiwanis club.
The Iberia Boys and Girls Club President Brianna Davis said they spent time discussing New Iberia history and the Kiwanis Club with the kids, so the bowl served as an opportunity to apply that knowledge.
They separated the quiz bowl into three age groups, 8-9, 10-11, and teens. Each group received age appropriate questions like who lives in a pineapple under the sea or what company makes the PlayStation for the younger children, and for the older kids, questions like what weighs more: muscles or fat and which festival is held annually in New Iberia.
Longtime Kiwanis member Maureen Doerle said they used to use Trivial Pursuit as a base of their game, but kids would sometimes struggle with the questions presented, so they used questions to which they could relate.
“Some of those questions the kids couldn't answer, but this was good because they knew the questions and it was related to their personal lives. It gives them a little sense of success,” Doerle said.
Ryan Champagne arranged the quiz bowl in tournament style, so six teams of 5-6 kids started off in the 8-9 and teens category. The team from each category that both won their game and scored the highest points went on directly to the championship, while the second and third place teams battled it out to move on to the championship.
Each age group had unique team names decided by the kids. The 8-9 category had fruit related names like the "Lemonheads" and "Da' Berries," while the 10-11 group had social media platform names like Tik Tok and Snapchat. The teens named each of their teams after college football teams like the Ragin’ Cajuns and the Cowboys.
The first place teams from each category won a $25 Walmart gift card and the second place teams won a $15 gift card. Kiwanis Club supplied the gift cards, with plenty left over for later events. The Lemonheads won for the 8-9 category, YouTube won for the 10-11 category and the Bulldogs won for the teens category.
Before the quizzing began, they sent the kids outside to burn off some energy, then brought them in and fed them.
State Representative Blake Miguez (R-District 49) is a Kiwanis Club member and donated the bounce house for the outdoor festivities. The Kiwanis Club provided and served pizza and drinks to the kids.
Last year, the Kiwanis Club hosted a fun day with a bouncy house and field games, but according to the Kiwanis Club President Eric Armentor, they decided they should return to form with a full quiz bowl.
The Boys and Girls Club also held their monthly birthday celebration for all of the kids with July birthdays. They celebrated with a cookie cake and some games inside their Innovation Lab.
A few kids stood out in their speed and knowledge when answering questions, especially among the teenagers. Brenden with the ages 10-11 team YouTube and Ikari from the teens category team Cowboy.
As the previous Kiwanis Club President, Champagne participated in past club bowls, and used that experience to change how the bowl operates. The key problem was noise, as the Iberia Boys and Girls Club gym amplifies all the sounds like an echo chamber, making it difficult to hear with a lot of ambient voices. So they sent the kids who were not actively competing outside and into their Innovation Lab.
"Last time, the air conditioning wasn't working, and the kids stayed inside and played, so it was so hot and so loud. I lost my voice by the end of it," Champagne said.
Davis said her program-lead, Robert Young-Drake, used input from other Kiwanis members who ran the bowl in deciding what to expand on and what problems they needed to address. Drake spent time making questions and planning the event to get the best of both the Kiwanis and Boys and Girls Clubs.
“He sat there and he worked with our team to come up with some questions and really took that outline that Kiwanis has had for so long and combined it with Boys and Girls Club Programming, which really brought it to life,” Davis said.
Davis wanted to thank Kiwanis Club for asking questions and serving, Eric Armentor for his role in communicating with the Kiwanis members and pursuing cooperation and Ryan Champagne and Robert Young-Drake, both for their contribution to planning and executing the quiz bowl.