(Editor's Note: This is the second part of a two-art series)
If education, rehabilitation and mental health counseling is working in St. Martin, could it help across Louisiana?
St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Community Coordinator Adley Douet saw an issue in his community and put together a plan.
With the support of the St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux and the office, Douet went to work to help prisoners break the cycle of crime and drug addiction.
Instead of a forced program, inmates who take this serious are reaping the awards. Seven have taken part in the General Education Development (GED) prep program and five are in the rehabilitation effort portion with counseling.
Because of the success, having it court-ordered may be the next step. The program started in 2021 and may expand in the state.
Douet has ambitions beyond the correctional facilities limited scope, and wants to expand his program to target a problem plaguing Louisiana; recidivism, or the tendency for a convicted criminal to repeatedly commit offenses.
Of the over 13 thousand Louisiana prisoners released in 2016, 41% or nearly 5.5 thousand of them returned to custody in 2021.
To fight recidivism, Douet identified standardizing court-ordered drug rehabilitation as key.
“Eventually, I want the court to say, instead of staying in jail for possession or theft, nothing violent, as part of your sentence, you go to rehab with the possibility of dropping your charges if you succeed with completing the program," Douet said. "If we don't have a way to get them treatment for their drug addiction, we may be turning them back loose to society to repeat the same thing,”
Douet further emphasized the importance of long-term rehabilitation treatment to fighting recidivism across the state.
A short-term treatment plan of one or two months won’t work, Douet said, but rather a long-term plan at a genuine facility.
Issues arise, however, from participants who seemingly want treatment, but may have other motives in mind. Therefore, safeguards are necessary to ensure participation.
“There is a little problem with the commitment part. They say they want it, they even go to the facility, but they run from there when they get a taste of freedom,” Douet said.
St. Martin Parish Sheriff Public Affairs Commander Captain Ginny Higgins agreed.
“Some people don't get the long-term picture. They only see what's right now," Higgins said.
Douet said if a judge takes a good program and implements it, that would increase the success.
“That is why I want the judge on board with me to make it court ordered. To make it where if you leave the facility there's a warrant out for you,” Douet said.
While drug rehabilitation is a priority for Douet, Higgins addressed mental health as a driving factor for addiction and habitual drug use.
“A lot of people in jail have mental health issues so they self-medicate and they seek out drugs to self-medicate. But then it gets worse, and it gets out of hand and before you know it they’re a full blown addict,” Higgins said.
Another goal to fighting recidivism is in establishing a program like St. Landry’s “Break the Cycle.''
The program allows prisoners with non-violent offenses to attend a trade school where they can focus on a trade for work when they are released. Upon earning their trade certification, charges are dropped and they are released.
After establishing said program, Douet wants to go above and beyond for participants even after completion, helping them find jobs, and following up to help get them on their feet.
A similar program isn’t feasible without funding, something St Martin Parish Sheriff sorely lacks. According to Douet, societal norms are responsible for the lack of funding.
“I think our society does not regard the inmate population and what not as a priority. They have other areas that they want to spend money on, when they are not realizing if you could at least get some of these people back in the streets in a better way, in a successful way, you are helping out society.” Douet said. “People don’t want to pay more taxes, but in areas where you see a lot of the programs the taxes are higher and the quality of life for the community is better.”