For the Iberia Parish Library, summer in New Iberia means the start of a series of youth workshops that cater to children and teenagers.
Public Relations Director Stephanie Lee said the purpose of the library’s summer workshop program is to provide a free, fun and educational set of programming that provide social activities for young people in the community.
“We are a month into our summer programming already,” Lee said. “We’ve had cooking classes for kids and teens, an escape room, wilderness survival, beginning ballet and sand art to name a few.”
In addition, Lee said there are quite a few upcoming workshops coming soon in July. Those include a step-by-step painting workshop for kids and teens as well as tie-dye t-shirts that will be created by those participating.
“We have plenty of other programs for all ages happening at all of our library branch locations throughout July and August, and year-round too,” Lee said.
The workshops, which have been a staple at the Iberia Parish Library and its various branches for years, have shown several tangible benefits for those participating, Lee said.
An upcoming workshop that starts Tuesday is the “Honeybee Hotel,” where those participating will create a resting place for bees who do not have a hive to call home. The participants will be building their own honeybee hotel to help attract the local bee population who help pollinate gardens and flower beds.
The workshop will include stories, and the participants will learn about the importance of bees and their role in nature.
Children and teenagers learn valuable social and life skills at workshops, like cooking easy-to-make healthy meals, wilderness skills, strategy and cooperation.
Fun activities like the escape room, which put children in a game where they must solve puzzles and other activities, enhance those cooperation and strategy skills.
“The library programs also provide a safe environment to come, learn, meet new people, and make lasting friendships,” Lee said. “They can explore new experiences that may otherwise be unavailable to them. They can discover new interests, hobbies and even potential career aspirations.”
For more information on the library’s summer programs and programs throughout the year, those interested can visit the library’s online calendar of events at iberialibrary.org. For the summer workshop program, which is sponsored by the Optimist Club of New Iberia, Community First Bank and Summit Hill Foods.
Those interested can also pick up a copy of the summer workshop booklet, which is also available to view online on the library’s website. The library also has a newsletter available at all branch locations and online.