There will be 206 Easter baskets, an egg hunt, free food and drinks, music and bicycle give-aways thanks to an event hosted by Family First Grieving
Triscette Boloney and her organization, Family First Grieving, said they are inviting the New Iberia community to join them for an early Easter celebration on Saturday at 1 p.m. at 102 E. Main Street.
The organization is giving away 206 easter baskets to children ages 2 to 10, and special prizes, such as golden baskets and bicycles for parents.
Before events set off, kids may participate in an Easter egg hunt. The event will also feature free food, drinks, and a DJ. The giveaway starts formally at 2 p.m., with attendees encouraged to stay for food and drinks.
Ticket giveaway begins at 1 p.m., but Boloney said show up early to secure a ticket. Kids need a pink ticket to get a basket and adults need a green ticket for a chance to win a prize. Every child with a ticket will receive a basket.
Each basket is handmade by Boloney, and she prepared them for as many children as she could.
“It started out with 100 baskets, and then I was donated five bikes. So I said I was gonna do 200 baskets so I wont miss anybody, and I ended up with 206," Boloney said. "It's gonna be a lot of people out there and I don't want to miss nobody, and have kids crying, so I’d rather go over. My whole front room is just baskets."
Although this event is for parents and children, everybody is welcome to eat and spend time at the event, and Boloney emphasized a focus on community building.
"I know a lot of people don't have what others have and it's kinda hard so I just basically want to get the kids and make them smile. If your parents can’t do it, I can do it. It’s much needed here in the community,” Boloney concluded.
Family first grieving first grieving is an organization dedicated to helping the community. It provides families with food and clothing, information to women and men about abuse and drug use and housing assistance.
Aidan Milford is a 22 year-old ULL graduate from Slidell, LA. He is passionate about Louisiana's natural beauty and its preservation. Beyond writing, Aidan enjoys writing music and producing short films.