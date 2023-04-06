There will be 206 Easter baskets, an egg hunt, free food and drinks, music and bicycle give-aways thanks to an event hosted by Family First Grieving

Triscette Boloney and her organization, Family First Grieving, said they are inviting the New Iberia community to join them for an early Easter celebration on Saturday at 1 p.m. at 102 E. Main Street.



