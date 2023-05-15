BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS A six-pack of new babies born at Iberia Medical Clinic May 15, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Birth announcements are published as and when submitted to The Daily Iberian by Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette, in addition to individual sources.IBERIA MEDICAL CENTERWaylon Roy Hebert, son of Ashlyn E. Melancon and Cole Anthony Hebert, born April 19, 2023; weight 7 pounds 12 ounces.Moses Raed Saleh, son of Fatehia M. Abobaker and Raed Musa Saleh, born April 27, 2023; weight 7 pounds 3 ounces.Liam Dil Ly, son of Quencess C. Arjona and Dil Ly, born May 1, 2023; weight 6 pounds 13 ounces.Haiden Javonni Richard, son of Hunter Danielle Richard, born May 2, 2023; weight 6 pounds 14 ounces.Amiya Ann Benoit, daughter of Shaneice A. Broussard and Roshawn J. Benoit Sr., born May 3, 2023; weight 7 pounds 6 ounces.Jamoree Amor Colbert, son of Shantenianeshia Nora and Jamal Jatron Colbert, born May 4, 2023; weight 6 pounds 9 ounces. Copy article link Copy article link Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hospitals Most Popular Realty firm opens in downtown New Iberia Deceased body found in freezer at Arby's in New Iberia New Iberia issues building permits for store addition, large sign, homes and roofs BERRY TALES: The warmth of Mother's Day There were 25 marriage applications filed, up from 13 in Iberia Parish: DIVORCES Local seminarians to be ordained St. Martin Parish bass anglers Austin Theriot and Gavin Savoy eye Angler of the Year NISH’s Davis signs with BRCC No foul play suspected for employee found in freezer at Arby's Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit