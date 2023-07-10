buildings
The former Live Oak Elementary is one of several structures in New Iberia that were declared in a dangerous by the City Council Tuesday. The building will be demolished with several other buildings if a grant being sought by the council is approved. 

 BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN

The New Iberia City Council approved 17 properties as in a dangerous or dilapidated condition with all but two likely going to demolition thanks to a state program funding the project.

Unlike most properties the City Council deals with when it comes to property standards, the approved structures will be taken down with the consent of the owners.



