The former Live Oak Elementary is one of several structures in New Iberia that were declared in a dangerous by the City Council Tuesday. The building will be demolished with several other buildings if a grant being sought by the council is approved.
The New Iberia City Council approved 17 properties as in a dangerous or dilapidated condition with all but two likely going to demolition thanks to a state program funding the project.
Unlike most properties the City Council deals with when it comes to property standards, the approved structures will be taken down with the consent of the owners.
“These are not contentious, no one’s upset about it,” Mayor Freddie DeCourt said. “People are bringing them to us and saying they want us to tear them down.”
The properties that were voted on include 620 E. St. Peter St.; 626 E. St. Peter St.; 317 Daigre St.; 1004 Virginia St.; 709 Breaux Alley; 327 Weeks St.; 809 W. Main St.; 301 W. Dale St.; 514 Frenzel St.; 708 Mixon St.; 901 W. Pershing St.; 507 Emery Lewis; 1608 Elm St.; 635.5 Robertson St.; 735 W. Field St.; 904 School St. and 1410 Fulton St.
The consent of the owners is different from the usual way in which the City Council conducts property standard reviews. The process usually involves the owner of the structure addressing the council and forming some kind of rehabilitation plan if the owner wants the structure to not be destroyed.
The chosen structures are part of an application to the Louisiana Community Development Block Grant Clearance Program, which will use state funds to demolish the blighted properties if approved.
DeCourt said last month that there was a $150,000 minimum the city had to meet in order to be approved for the program, which has caused the city to search far and wide for structures that can come down with the approval of the owners.
One of the properties approved is the former Live Oak Elementary on Main Street. The building served as a school but has been unused for years. DeCourt said he approached the owners of the property who purchased the building in 2016 but have not done anything with it since.
“We will make the minimum so I'm feeling more encouraged about the grant,” DeCourt said. “These buildings are not an adversarial thing, it’s good for the owners and good for our community.”
The council also approved declaring structures located on 620 and 626 East St. Peter streets as dangerous and called for a public hearing as well.
The properties include buildings that have caused nuisance over the years, council members said.
“This is long overdue,” Mayor Pro Tem Ricky Gonsoulin said. “I’ve gotten calls on it. It’s a high traveled area and a bad eyesore.”