The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will meet with the Descendants Project two weeks after the group testified at the United Nations on environmental racism posed by industrial expansion Louisiana’s Cancer Alley. (Photo courtesy of the Descendants Project)

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will meet with the Descendants Project, a group of Louisiana slave descendants, to review whether construction of a proposed grain elevator in St. John the Baptist Parish might harm slave burial grounds and other historic properties. The meeting, set for Thursday, comes two weeks after Descendants Project members testified about the project before the United Nations at a conference in Switzerland.

The Corps of Engineers will conduct a review in accordance with Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966 (NHPA). The Section 106 review, according to the U.S. General Services Administration, must consider public views and concerns about historic preservation issues when making final project decisions.



