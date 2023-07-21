Bambino’s Burgers is bringing something back to the ‘Berry.
New Iberia native and resident Grant Myers has always loved his hometown and wants to create a place that offers something for the locals to do.
Come this October, Myers plans to officially open Bambino’s Burgers to give people a place to come, hang out and have fun.
His idea is to allow Bambino’s Burgers to be a safe space. From children, to high school and elderly alike, Myers wants to give back to his community. A place that has raised him to be the man he is today.
“For them to come in and be comfortable,” Myers said.”There really isn’t any place for these kids to go. And I want Bambino’s Burgers to be that.”
Myers said he wants to have a fun vibe when you walk through the doors. He wants everybody there to have a good time at the same time.
Myers credits the help of his good friends and business partners Ben and Claire Boudreaux.
One of the main reasons for opening up Bambino’s Burgers is the historical renovations that he and his wife do.
Over the course of their projects to bring life into old, historical venues, Myers and his wife have restored The Loisel Plantation, which was built circa 1830 in Jeanerette, The Broussard Victorian Home on Main Street in New Iberia, which was built circa 1890 and the current building that Bambino’s Burgers will occupy, 114 East Main St. (formerly the Wormser's building) was built in 1902 in the historic district of New Iberia.
“My wife has a talent for restoring historical buildings and bringing them back to original life,” Myers said. “That’s the main reason for the building purchase.”
You can expect fresh food and a large range of appetizers.
“We will focus exclusively on hamburgers and hotdogs and a large appetizer menu,” Myers. “We are also going to have an old time ice cream bar in the restaurant. You will be able to walk in and get a coke float and all that.”
On the weekends, Myers hopes to have a corner in the restaurant to have live music.
Myers wants to keep the time period of the early 1900s as much as possible. They were able to keep some of the old floors that they dug up. And to have a sports bar type of feel to it. The business of Bambino’s Burgers was inspired by a baseball legend, and a bull, of all things.
Bambino’s Burgers comes from George Herman Ruth, known by many as New York Yankees great Babe Ruth. The Sultan of Swat went by many nicknames. But one of his most famous was The Great Bambino.
But the name Bambino means a bit more to Myers than just a New York Yankee.
“When I first got the cattle farm, my first bull was named Bambino,” Myers said.
At 41, this is the only place Myers has ever known. He lived here and plans on living here for as long as he can. And the love will always be here. New Iberia isn’t for everyone. But it is for Myers.
“It's a comfort,” Myers said. “I know everybody.” It's just part of me.”
Myers and his wife, Krysta have two kids, Katelyn and Parker. His hope, as he and his family prepare to bring something back to New Iberia that has been lacking for a long time, is something that can bring the community together. And keep them here.
“What can I do to make this place better,” Myers said. “And maybe keep a few more people in town. And this is the first step.”